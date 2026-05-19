Diamondbacks Reveal Brutal Injury News on James McCann

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran backup catcher James McCann was removed from the Diamondbacks' 12-2 blowout win over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in the eighth inning, after legging out an infield single.

McCann appeared to be in pain after reaching first base, and was quickly escorted off the field alongside a trainer. In a blowout of that nature, and that late in the game, it would have been no surprise if it was simply a move made out of extreme caution.

But following Monday night's game, manager Torey Lovullo revealed a bit more serious of a diagnosis. The veteran backstop had suffered a right quad strain, and a stint on the injured list appears likely for McCann.

"It is looking like it's going to be an IL situation," Lovullo said. "I was waiting to get as much information as possible, but nothing's confirmed. We very strongly feel that this will be the decision, but stay tuned in the coming day or so."

Diamondbacks' James McCann suffers quad injury

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCann, 35, has not been in the midst of quite as productive of an offensive season as he put forward in 2025 for Arizona. He's currently hitting a mere .203/.217/.254 at this stage of 2026 with three doubles. He has yet to homer this season.

McCann's value, however, goes much beyond his ability to hit at the plate. Though he did hit to a sturdy .260/.324/.431 line in 2025, it was his calming, cerebral veteran presence and ability to work well alongside members of the starting rotation that provided the most value to Arizona.

Thankfully for the Diamondbacks, Gabriel Moreno is fully healthy — for the time being, at least. Moreno had an impressive 2-for-4 game with a home run on Monday, coming off a 5-for-9 series against the Rockies.

What James McCann injury means for Diamondbacks' catchers

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) laughs with first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) while pitching in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In terms of offensive production, the Diamondbacks have their hit-first catcher healthy, and Moreno's defense is simply that of a Gold Glove winner, as well.

What the injury to McCann does mean, however, is likely a longer leash for Adrian Del Castillo. Del Castillo has been struggling to hit thus far, primarily serving as a left-handed DH option for the D-backs. But he's slashing just .185/.232/.326 and has 33 strikeouts in 99 plate appearances.

Del Castillo has improved defensively, however. Lovullo said Del Castillo has made "strong improvements" to his defensive work.

"I think the catch and release and the ability to throw runners out has been a big improvement for him," Lovullo said. "We feel comfortable with him back there. We also know that he controls the pitcher-catcher part of the relationship very, very well. He's just not an offensive catcher.

"We want people that are going to handle the other side of it. I think he's made some huge strides over the past 12 months for sure."

It's also possible Arizona opts to bring up a third emergency catcher from Triple-A, as well. Veteran Aramis Garcia is the likely option, for the time being.