D-backs' Kevin Ginkel Faces Massive Opportunity in 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Kevin Ginkel had a three-year stretch where he was one of the best set-up, high-leverage relievers in the National League.

That was never more evident than during the 2023 Postseason, when he pitched 10 scoreless outings, recording six holds and picking up a victory. It was during those playoff series and the D-backs' run to the world series that he put himself on the map of the national stage.

Ginkel had already been excelling well before that. From 2022 through 2024 he posted a 2.95 ERA supported by a 2.83 FIP, with most of his 164 innings coming in high leverage.

Entering 2025 he looked to be part of what shaped up to be a strong back end of the bullpen along with Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, and Ryan Thompson. Shoulder problems for Ginkel cropped up early in spring training, however, starting off a tough season.

Kevin Ginkel Describes his 2025 Shoulder Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo pulls pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) after he blew a 4-run lead in the 8th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix, on May 27, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big righty described what happened.

"I felt like in spring training, I didn't feel I was in the best shape to go 162. I felt like I was laboring a little bit. I told the team if you guys want me to be at my best, that's not right now. I feel like I need to take a little time here," Ginkel said.

Ginkel received a cortisone short, and after a few weeks restarted his throwing program. He made his season debut on April 30, and when the calendar flipped to May he endured the most difficult stretch of his career. In his first dozen innings, he gave up an astonishing 18 runs, resulting in a 13.50 ERA.

Ginkel wasn't about to make excuses however.

"I kind of got thrown into the fire pretty quick but at the same time, I want to do my job. When the ball's given to me, all right, I'm going to go do it," he said.

Things settled down and he began to string together some scoreless outings. Then on July 7 against the Padres he felt a tweak, and knew he'd a suffered a setback. He continue to pitch through it, and only gave up one more run the rest of the season. Finally, after an outing on August 2 against the A's, he had to shut it down for the year.

His season ended with a 7.36 ERA in 26 innings, but his FIP was half that at 3.64, indicating a good deal of bad luck too. Ginkel was acutely aware of what was going on.

"I remember having conversations with our pitching staff and I was like, I feel like I'm pitching way better than what my numbers say," he said.

2026 a Big Year for Kevin Ginkel Ahead of Free Agency

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, on May 8, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ginkel is heading into his final season under team control, and will be a free agent at the end of 2026.

"I knew going into this off season, everything was in front of me on what I want to accomplish," he said.

First and foremost is taking care of his arm.

"Taking care of my arm, getting my body in as good a shape as I can. I know that this is kind of one last shot here to go out and do the best I can go to free agency and have a good leg up on everything. I know what's in front of me."

What's in front of him is the opportunity to score big in free agency if he has a strong year, especially if he can nail down the closer role.

Due to the injuries to Puk and Martinez, there is a potential pathway for Ginkel to become the closer by the end of spring training. That pathway may have narrowed slightly with the reported signing of Paul Sewald. But Ginkel is still in the running.

When asked if Ginkel was a strong candidate for the closer's role, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed as much at MLB Media day on Thursday.

"Of course. He's got the stuff," said Lovullo. "When he's healthy, he can go out there and compete at a very, very top end. Because of what he's done in the past, I can't ignore it. But, it's up to Kevin to go out there and seize this opportunity."

Ginkel relishes the opportunity to close games of course, but at the same time he's ready and willing to do whatever the team needs.

"I know [A.J.] Puk's going to come back at some point, and then [Justin] Martinez later in the year. However it lines if they need me to go one-plus in the seventh inning, and I've got to face Tatis, Machado, you Bogaerts (of the San Digeo Padres) or something. I'm sure Torey will do that. I know that's a possibility too. Those innings often dictate if you want to lose those games," Ginkel said.

That's the bottom line for Ginkel. He just wants to win. He wants to get back to the postseason. He wants to experience what he felt in front of a packed Chase Field, with 50,000 fans roaring as he came off the mound following another scoreless outing.

"It's the best feeling in the world," he said.

