The Diamondbacks' Closer Situation Just Got Interesting

As the Arizona Diamondbacks await the return of their two primary closers this season, the question of who receives save opportunities in the interim remains.

Arizona did not make a premier addition to their bullpen this offseason. Rather than spend big on a top-end closer, GM Mike Hazen opted to add low-cost options with some upside, whether on major or minor league contracts.

"I know that [manager Torey Lovullo is] going to probably want to have a closer by the end of spring training," Hazen told reporters on day one of spring training. "We've kind of said that seems to be when we've had our best runs from a bullpen standpoint, so I'm sure that's still going to hold."

Just two days following those comments, the D-backs signed another reliever. It was Paul Sewald, the closer who helped propel Arizona to the World Series in the 2023 season.

Sewald has been on a decline, beginning with his final year in the desert. He's no longer the top-end closer he used to be, but comes with more closing experience than anyone else on the D-backs' roster.

Neither Hazen nor Lovullo have explicity stated whether Sewald is meant to be the closer this coming season, and it's likely he won't carry that full designation. But it's difficult to imagine Sewald won't be in the mix for that job this spring, given his track record.

Arizona's closer situation will certainly be of intense intrigue, with multiple arms likely in the mix. None are completely clear-cut options.

Who Will Close Games for Arizona Diamondbacks?

Aug 2, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Sewald, of course, has done the job before. In 2023, he went 13-for-15 in regular season save opportunities, and 7-for-8 in the postseason for Arizona. He went 16-for-20 in 2024, but struggled to a 4.31 ERA, leading to his exit.

He got four save chances with the Cleveland Guardians in 2025, and converted two. Between Cleveland and the Detroit Tigers, he posted a 4.58 ERA amidst two shoulder injuries.

There's also Kevin Ginkel, who is the most senior member of Arizona's major league bullpen. Ginkel posted a 7.36 ERA in 2025, but battled injury most of the year. He has 16 saves in his MLB career, and went 3-for-4 in that role this past season.

Ryan Thompson is a veteran with plenty of leverage experience, but has never been a traditional closer type, especially given his low velocity and unconventional delivery. He struggled a bit in 2025, but still posted a 3.92 ERA. He converted just one of his four save opportunities last season, but has 41 holds between 2024 and 2025. He's been primarily used as a seventh- or eighth-inning arm.

There are also a handful of young arms and minor league signings who could see significant leverage or even an occasional save chance.

Former Yankee Jonathan Loaisiga stands out among those names, with electric stuff and plenty of leverage experience, but he's coming off numerous injury-riddled seasons. Young arms like Brandyn Garcia, Andrew Hoffmann and Juan Burgos could grow into late-inning options, as well, but likely still need time to develop.

Although the D-backs have tended to go closer-by-committee in recent seasons, it does seem that both Hazen and Lovullo would like to see an arm emerge as the primary ninth-inning option. Experience will play a large role, but the competition appears to be wide open for the time being.

"I've said it to Mike and inside of my office. I work the game backwards. I go from the ninth inning and start piecing it together backwards. I know some of the moves I make don't work out, but I feel like I have a strategy in the third inning... I'm projecting the game in advance, and it's just nice to know that you have somebody that can lock down the ninth inning."

