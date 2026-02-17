Why the D-backs Aren't Limiting Expectations for 2026

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading into the 2026 season missing their ace, their top two bullpen arms, and multiple top-order bats — some down for more significant time than others. That hasn't changed their postseason intentions, however.

A team that has frequently outperformed its expectations might very well be welcoming a lack thereof from the outside world. But internally, a standard remains.

"We have a talented ball club," said general manager Mike Hazen. "Yes, there are a few guys that are on the IL right now, but I expect us to come out and play good competitive baseball without them, get on a roll, and put the team in a position as those guys start to come back slowly that this team has a chance to get better and better and better as the season goes on."

Hazen doesn't see the injury report as a crutch. It's not some kind of unheard-of circumstance.

"It's just more complicated when your number one starting pitcher is not coming out on opening day, but we're not unique to that. There's other teams out there that made the playoffs last year that didn't have their number one starting pitcher either," he said.

Hazen's reasoning goes beyond empty hopes. He cited the team's second-half surge in 2025, following the injuries and a massive departure of players at the trade deadline.

"We saw how we played in the second half of the season after I sold at the deadline," Hazen said. "We played our best baseball. It's within us to be able to be a good baseball team, and we have talented players.

"I know how hard they're going to work and the time they're going to put in to be the best versions of them as players. And what we've talked about with [manager Torey Lovullo] and the coaches, I'm very confident that's going to happen."

That outlook goes all the way to the top. Owner and managing general partner Ken Kendrick, as well as team president and CEO Derrick Hall carry the same belief in their players.

"I think we're going to have a group of guys are going to bust their butts through the year," Kendrick said. "I hope our fans will see that we have a club, and we will prove to them that we are a competitive club that's going to be playing baseball in October this year."

Hall said he gave the team a similar message, reinforcing the underdog mentality this season.

"We expect to win. But I also made note that in years where our expectations are very high, ironically, we usually have something go wrong and we don't make the postseason and years that we're not expected to play as well, that's when we sneak up and shock the world.

"I believe in this team, and this is one of those years we hope that we will sneak up on everybody, and we talked about a little bit of disrespect and anonymity, and we embrace that."

Perhaps there is still some 2023-esque chaos left in this team. After all, 15 members of the current roster were on the squad that made it to the World Series that year.

"We're the Diamondbacks, and we're gritty," Lovullo said. "We're prepared, and you can't focus on anything other than right now and where you're at. So be great where your feet are at."

