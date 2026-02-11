Torey Lovullo Gave Blunt Statement on Possible Zac Gallen Reunion

Former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen still has yet to sign with a club. Even coming off a poor season, it's a bit strange an arm of his pedigree hasn't found a home yet.

Of course, speculation remains that he'll return to Arizona. Insider Bob Nightengale mentioned the D-backs on Tuesday as being one of the teams in the mix for the former All-Star, saying Gallen's market is "heating up."

The exact level to which that interest is there (whether by the D-backs or other clubs) is unknown, especially to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. When asked about Gallen's market, Lovullo said he did not know why Gallen remained unsigned.

But would Lovullo want Gallen to come back? That question was much easier for Arizona's skipper to answer.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Zac Gallen

"Zac's an incredible pitcher. I don't know exactly what's going on," Lovullo said. "I don't know why he's still out there. But if something happens and he walks back into this clubhouse, we would welcome him with open arms, certainly."

"Is there an open locker for him? No. I know where his locker was, and I saw that it was not open. But I can't understand exactly what's going on. I'm not so well-versed on all of that right now. But I'm a little surprised that somebody hasn't gone after him at this point."

It was generally anticipated — after Gallen turned down the D-backs' $22 million qualifying offer this offseason — that the right-hander would land a lucrative deal, perhaps well north of $100 million.

Certainly, it was in the best interest of the D-backs for him to get a deal of at least $50 million. If Gallen signed a deal worth more than that amount, Arizona would receive a compensatory draft pick just following the first round.

It seems more likely he'll be heading toward a smaller, shorter-term deal, instead. Regardless, Gallen himself would prefer a reunion in the desert, if possible.

"I think people understand what Phoenix means to me. My wife is from here, I'm calling this home base now. So for us to be here would be awesome," Gallen said in a recent interview.

"People have been like 'Hey, we'd really love you to come back.' ... It gives you chills that people still want you to come back and be a part of the organization, and the franchise."

