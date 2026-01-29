D-backs' MiLB Affiliate Secures Future With Massive Agreement

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A club has secured its future. On Wednesday, the Reno Aces announced they had reached a major agreement between Aces ownership and the city to remain in Reno through the 2049 season.

The Aces have played in Reno since 2009, when the previously-named Sidewinders moved from Tucson, Arizona to Nevada.

Other Content: D-backs' First Base Solution is Right in Front of Them

Diamondbacks' Affiliate Secures Future in Reno

Aceball will stay in the Biggest Little City ♠️



The Aces will remain in Reno through 2049 following an agreement between the Aces’ ownership group and the City of Reno



Read the full release ⬇️ https://t.co/Xx2R7hKlkB pic.twitter.com/YlNhIQEyCe — Reno Aces (@Aces) January 28, 2026

The Aces announced the move in a public team release, which reads as follows:

"The Aces will remain in Reno for the foreseeable future following a new agreement between the Aces’ ownership group and the City of Reno. The agreement was voted for unanimously by the Reno Redevelopment Agency Wednesday morning," the release reads.

"With the deal, the Aces are committed to staying in Reno until 2049 as well as a $40 million investment into the stadium and surrounding area in exchange for receiving full ownership of the ballpark from the city."

"The new agreement signed Wednesday gives the Aces full responsibility for all operations, maintenance, capital repairs and upgrades of the stadium. The stadium will be managed in compliance with rules and regulations of Major League Baseball’s PDL, and in accordance with all applicable state/local regulations."

“Reno has proven to be an outstanding long-term home for the Aces,” said Reno Aces Owner Herb Simon.

“This agreement reflects our confidence in the community, our partnership with the City of Reno, and our belief in the role this ballpark plays in the continued vitality of downtown. By committing through 2049 and investing significantly in the facility and surrounding area, we’re ensuring that this remains a first-class venue for fans, players, and the community for decades to come.”

Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein added “this agreement provides long-term certainty for the Aces, our fans, and the City of Reno. Full ownership of the ballpark allows us to move faster and invest smarter—whether that’s fan experience upgrades, facility improvements, or ensuring we continue to meet and exceed Major League Baseball standards. Most importantly, it guarantees that Reno Aces baseball remains a cornerstone of this community through 2049.”

The Aces struggled to a last-place finish in the Pacific Coast League West in the second half of 2025, but were only a season removed from a first-place finish in the second half of 2024. Reno won the PCL Championship in 2022.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News