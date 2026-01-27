D-backs' First Base Solution is Right in Front of Them

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with just two weeks until Spring Training officially begins, still do not have a clear picture of their first base situation.

Generally, it's expected that lefty-hitting Pavin Smith will be the heavy side of the platoon, but questions remain as to who might complete the right-handed portion of said platoon. Tyler Locklear may not be healthy, and was ineffective in 2025. Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas are the other options, barring an addition. A reunion with Paul Goldschmidt appears to be dwindling in possibility.

But there may be a solution there already — one that was added to play first base. Veteran infielder and six-time platinum glove winner Nolan Arenado was recently acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. Arenado is known for his third base defense, but was recently seen taking ground balls at first base.

Other Content: MLB Admits What D-backs Fans Already Know About Ketel Marte

Nolan Arenado Could Round out Diamondbacks 1B Platoon

Nolan Arenado’s latest IG story.



Back to back videos of him fielding grounders.



He’s at first base in one of them 👀#Dbacks pic.twitter.com/e80QREdUFU — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 27, 2026

Arenado has never played first base at the major league level, but hits right-handed. A player of his defensive reputation is clearly proficient at picking up baseballs nearly anywhere on the field.

In fact, when he was being shopped by the St. Louis Cardinals, the San Diego Padres (who ultimately lost out to the D-backs for Arenado's services) intended to utilize him at first base.

And Arenado is open to that position change. He spoke about the idea of playing first base on a recent appearance with the Foul Territory podcast Tuesday.

"There was definitely comfort in just sticking at third base, and that's what I want to play. But I was very open to playing first. I like it," he said.

"I love taking ground balls anywhere, but I love taking ground balls at first. I would do anything — whatever [the Padres] asked, I didn't mind. Arizona was just the place that showed the most interest. And it was obviously one of my [acceptable trade destinations]."

Arenado was not asked to switch positions by the D-backs, but said he would have been willing to do so if Arizona had made that stipulation.

"I just said, 'Yeah, if you can get it done, then I'm good to go.' So if Arizona would have told me, 'Hey, we need you to play first base.' I'd have been like, 'That's no problem,'" he said.

Granted, Arenado's defensive value comes primarily at third. But the vast majority of pitchers faced are right-handed, meaning the veteran could still spend most of his playing time at the hot corner, merely filling in as a right-handed bat at first base when a southpaw is on the mound.

It could also free up some plying time for Jordan Lawlar or Blaze Alexander at third base, as well. The addition of Arenado created even more of an infield logjam, with second base and shortstop locked down by Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo.

A platoon of this nature wouldn't require much of a paradigm shift for one of MLB's historic third base defenders, and could allow for more defensive flexibility while protecting Smith from same-hand pitching.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News