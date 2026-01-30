Perdomo's Placement Among MLB's top Shortstops is a bit Contradictory

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo emerged as one of the best young players in the game in the 2025 season. None can deny the massive improvement made by the 26-year-old in his fifth major league season.

But MLB's placement of him in their list of top 10 shortstops is inconsistent with their placement of the D-backs' All-Star in their overall top 100 list.

Among shortstops, Perdomo placed No. 6, one spot above the Phillies' Trea Turner at No. 7 and one spot below the Dodgers' Mookie Betts at No. 5. But to have five players above Perdomo at the shortstop position is, in and of itself, a contradiction.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Places 6th Among Shortstops

This is how The Shredder ranked the #Top10RightNow at shortstop! pic.twitter.com/9eR20xYHqn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2026

The shortstops above Perdomo are as follows: Betts, Gunnar Henderson, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager and Bobby Witt Jr.

Of those, there's no denying Betts, Lindor or Witt deserved top-five nods over Perdomo — these players are consensus elites in the baseball world. But in MLB's own top 100 ranking, Perdomo placed No. 24, above Henderson (No. 26) and Seager (No. 27), which would suggest he was better in 2025 than two of the players above him in the shortstop rankings.

An argument could be made to place Seager and Henderson above Perdomo due to overall track record, or perhaps even their defense. But it's still a bit of an inconsistency in the two ranking lists, which come from the same source and both emphasize the "right now" aspect of these players' value.

These rankings, obviously, do not mean everything. And perhaps there is some regression due for Arizona's franchise shortstop. Either way, he was one of the most valuable players in baseball in 2025, posting seven WAR on the way to a career-best .290/.389/.462, 20-homer campaign.

"It makes me proud. All the success, all the work we've been putting together with my coaches. All the glory to God," Perdomo said of his No. 24 placement in the top 100.

"I feel [my adjustments in 2025 were] more mentally," he said. "You never [stop] learning in this game. Every day you learn something new, something different, and I feel like that was the big key... being in a good spot mentally and being ready to swing."

"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Manager Torey Lovullo said of Perdomo during the 2025 season. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."

"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."

