D-backs' Nolan Arenado Addresses Controversial WBC Decision

Earlier this week, Arizona Diamondbacks newly-acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado announced that he will play for team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Arenado is of Puerto Rican descent, but had previously represented the United States for Team USA, as recently as 2023. Arizona has also seen Michael Soroka (Canada), Geraldo Perdomo (Dominican Republic), Ketel Marte (Dominican Republic) and Corbin Carroll (USA) commit to the tournament.

On Tuesday, Arenado discussed his decision to represent Puerto Rico in this year's tournament on an appearance with the Foul Territory Podcast.

Why Nolan Arenado Chose Team Puerto Rico

"Obviously, playing for USA was great. I've already had some pretty harsh DMs coming at me by some people, but you know what, this will be the last time I get to do this. [Team Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina] asked me, and honestly, that fired me up.

"He asked me at the end of last season, and it kind of fired me up. I've been preparing this whole off-season for it, and I'm excited. I'm excited to represent my Latin side that I have. I've got the Cuban side, I've got the Puerto Rican side, and obviously my mom. I'm excited. My mom is super pumped."

Arenado said the decision has led to some significant backlash from supporters of Team USA.

"I had one guy send me him my USA jersey [via DM]. He threw it in the trash. I'm like, alright. And then I had a couple other people say I'm a traitor. I'm like, listen, I didn't get asked to play for USA. And actually the USA team, there's only a few guys on that team from the 2023 team.

"But I'm not too concerned about everyone's feelings. Like I said, this will be the last time I get to do this. And I'm excited to open up in Puerto Rico and help this team win and play with some great players. ... If we end up playing USA, I think that'd be pretty cool," Arenado said.

Arizona's newest third baseman said he's looking forward to working with Molina, who served as Puerto Rico's manager in the 2023 tournament. Arenado and Molina were teammates in St. Louis in 2021 and 2022.

"You've got to listen to him," Arenado said. "When he talks, you listen. And I love Yadi, man. He's one of the best people, smartest people I've ever played with. It was an honor for him to ask me. And the fact that he thought about me, it fired me up."

