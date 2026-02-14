D-backs' Outfielder Making Major Progress Toward Return from Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo may have already shut down a potential opening day return for injured outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but that doesn't mean progress isn't being made.

Gurriel is considered to be significantly ahead of schedule in his return from a torn ACL, and was seen at Salt River Fields on Friday taking batting practice and running the bases.

"I tried to have, as much as possible, a regular offseason. I have a live BP scheduled coming up soon, and, like I mentioned, just leave it up to the decision-makers and medical team," Gurriel told Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner through a team translator.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Making Progress

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. said he has live batting practice scheduled soon and coach Torey Lovullo said he's "pleasantly surprised" with Gurriel's progress running the bases. pic.twitter.com/QZCbijNlcU — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 13, 2026

Lovullo said he got a chance to see Gurriel run the bases, and noted that he was "pleasantly surprised" with the progress being made by the veteran left fielder.

The manager also said he could tell Gurriel was dedicated to his recovery plan.

"You're always keeping your fingers crossed for the good health of all those returning players, and I could tell he's gone after it and really done the work behind the scenes at his home in Miami, he's got a great trainer that he had out there today.

"He promised me, when I said goodbye to him after the injury, he said that he was gonna do all that he could to be back as soon as he could. Piece by piece he was informing me about how well-organized he was with the day of his surgery, what he was gonna do on day two, what he was gonna do on day three, and by day five or six he was gonna be ready to do this."

When Gurriel will ultimately come back to action remains unknown. An ACL tear is no longer as lengthy a recovery process as it was at one time, but a somewhat significant rehab and ramp-up period will still be required.

Gurriel has been adamant that he wants to come back by opening day, and while that isn't realistic, he may not miss as much time as might have been initially expected. When he does return, he'll most likely spend a significant amount of time at DH, Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro reported Firday."

"The plan for Lourdes Gurriel when he returns from his torn ACL (way ahead of schedule right now) could very well be for him to DH 3-4 times a week. He is certainly not going to play LF 6/7 x a week coming off this injury. So, expect him to split time between LF and DH," Gambadoro wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Arizona's outfield is still quite undermanned, but Gurriel may be a relatively early reinforcement to the D-backs' lineup.

