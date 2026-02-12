What Corbin Carroll Said After Unfortunate Hand Injury

On Thursday morning, Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll was seen working out at Salt River Fields — with a cast on his right hand. Carroll underwent surgery for a broken hamate bone less than 24 hours prior, and is looking at a significant downtime.

Of course, that isn't stopping him from getting work in.

Just one day after having surgery, Corbin Carroll is out here training.



Carroll later caught up with reporters to discuss the injury.

"Took a swing, didn't feel good. Just kind of moved my hand around, felt something wiggling around in there, figured probably go get it checked out," Carroll said.

He said he knew the bone was broken "Pretty quickly after the initial assessment."

"The hamate hook kind of pops off and gets lodged in there and starts pressing on the nerve in there. I could definitely feel it." (H/T Jose Romero on X/Twitter).

Carroll's timeline is not set in stone yet. Recovery for this type of injury and surgery is generally in the neighborhood of six to eight weeks. There is a possibility Carroll is able to play opening day, but that is unknown as of now.

With this injury, even a player is healthy enough to play often sees a reduction in power for a period of time, however.

But thing that is certain is that Carroll won't be able to represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic — something he had been excited to participate in.

"Very disappointed. It was something I was really looking forward to, spending time around such quality players. Getting to represent the country obviously would have been one of the biggest honors of my career," Carroll told Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner.

At the same time, Carroll kept it in perspective.

"Definitely bummed to miss it, but at the same time, happy this isn't something that's happening midseason to miss a bunch of games."

Carroll said he's in "minimal pain" at the moment, and will be doing whatever he can to stay in shape for the upcoming season.

"I think the biggest thing will be getting back swinging," he said.

Manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn't surprised to see Carroll working out already.

"That's how he's wired," Lovullo said. "He had surgery yesterday morning and 24 hours later he's out there working. It's who he is... There's a process and there's a plan for him."

