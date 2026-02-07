D-backs Got Painfully Little Out of This Star Pitcher in 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season came with a heavy dose of brutal reality. Despite lofty expectations, the team sputtered to an 80-82 record, as numerous key contributors went down with injury.

Perhaps none stood out as painfully as that of ace right-hander Corbin Burnes, however. The former Cy Young winner offered D-backs fans one of their most exciting moments when he signed a shocking, franchise-record $210 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

For a brief moment, it looked like Arizona might sport one of the most effective — and electric — rotations in baseball. But it was ultimately not to be.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Corbin Burnes

Burnes' season, surprisingly enough, began in a somewhat lopsided manner. He struggled with efficiency and allowed eight runs in his first 9.1 innings.

Slowly, he began to come around back to his standard form, however, delivering Quality Starts in three of his next four starts.

Then came a bit of a bump in the road. Burnes took a turn off to open May, battling a shoulder ailment. He was not placed on the IL, and came back after missing just one turn. He then proceeded to pitch like an ace in the month of May, with a 1.67 ERA and two wins over 27 innings. He struck out 29 against eight walks in four starts.

And then, his season came to a painful, screeching halt. Burnes was dominating the Washington Nationals on June 1 before suddenly losin velocity. He called a trainer over, and that would be the last time he was seen on the mound. Burnes had suffered the first major elbow injury of his career, and would need to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

Burnes remained around the organization, but the D-backs' rotation struggled without its ace. Burnes ended his first season in Arizona after just 64.1 innings, but posted a 2.66 ERA.

Corbin Burnes: 2026 Outlook

Burnes set an aggressive return timeline, aiming for between 12 and 13 months. At season's end, he told reporters he expected a July return.

Burnes recently told Sportscasting's Kyle Odegard that he remains on track, and is still targeting July. The question will be whether or not he maintains his velocity and effectiveness. Burnes' track record suggests he'll be able to do so, but that is not a guarantee, or at least may require a lengthy ramp-up period.

