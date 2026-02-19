D-backs Pitcher Michael Soroka Gives Surprising Update on 2026 Role

When the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to bring back former ace Zac Gallen — creating a surplus of starting pitchers in the process — the easy conclusion was that right-hander Michael Soroka would be the first man to be moved out of the rotation and into a potential bullpen role.

Soroka has enjoyed success as a reliever, with a 2.58 ERA in 45.1 career relief innings. He did not allow an earned run as a reliever with the Chicago Cubs after being traded in 2025.

But Soroka, speaking with reporters at Salt River Fields on Thursday, did not seem to be of the mind that he'd be the one transitioning to the bullpen.

"My expectation is to help the team, and I think the best way that I can do that is to start," Soroka said. "We've talked about that. That's why I signed here, and everything's going really well so far."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka Looking to Start

Jul 18, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When Soroka was initially signed, general manager Mike Hazen made it very clear Arizona intended to use him as a starting pitcher. But that was before they re-signed both Gallen and Merrill Kelly. At the time, the general outlook was only one of the D-backs' former starters would be an option to return.

Soroka said the communication he's received has been that pitching in the rotation would be his best utilization.

"I'll do what I have to do, but I feel like it's been communicated pretty strongly that I think we all see [me] best suited as starting to go, at least from camp, so yeah, we'll see moving forward," he said.

Even if he's ultimately the one moved out of the rotation, his outlook follows a common theme this spring: no roles are going to be handed to anyone. Manager Torey Lovullo has repeatedly noted that reality, and Soroka knows that.

"Obviously, there's lots of position battles," said Soroka. "It always is in camp, and I think if I continue to do the things that I've done this offseason and the things that I've done this spring training so far, I think it's all going to work out, so I'm very excited moving forward to help the team in whatever that might be.

Of course, ace Corbin Burnes will also be returning at some point mid-season. He's hoping for a comeback somewhere around the All-Star break, if possible. There are going to be some tough decisions in the D-backs' future.