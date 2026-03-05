D-backs Prospect and Son of Craig Counsell Faces Father's Cubs

Utilityman and prospect Brady Counsell has been baked into the DNA of the Arizona Diamondbacks before he ever stepped onto the field for the club that drafted him with the 303rd overall pick in 2025.

He is, of course, the son of D-backs World Series Champion Craig Counsell, the current Chicago Cubs manager — who Arizona faced on Thursday in a Cactus League game. Unbeknownst to Craig Counsell, his son would be making the trip over to Mesa.

"I was going to tell him, but I figured it would be a little more fun of a surprise for him today when he found out," Brady Counsell eagerly told reporters ahead of Thursday's game.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he texted Craig Counsell to make sure the Cubs' skipper came out to home plate for the lineup card exchange. Brady Counsell brought out Arizona's.

Diamondbacks Brady Counsell delivers the lineup card to his father Craig Counsell. | Jack Sommers.

"It's probably more emotional for the parent than it is the son or the daughter in these situations," Lovullo said.

Lovullo, perhaps ironically, has a son — Nick — who is a member of the Cubs' coaching staff. Nick Lovullo manages the High-A South Bend cubs.

"You just proudly watch your son do his thing in his own element and make it his own way, and that's where Brady is right now. ... Craig's going to have a very proud dad moment for sure," Torey Lovullo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Brady Counsell Faces His Father's Cubs

Craig Counsell, of course, spent some of his best career seasons in Arizona. The true utility infielder was a key piece of Arizona's championship team in 2001. His son said he's looking forward to continuing that legacy, in hopes of reaching the summit once again.

"When I got the call that [the Diamondbacks] were going to take me, it was just super exciting," he said. "[To] be able to continue to follow in his footsteps and hopefully eventually bring another championship back to Arizona."

The 22-year-old is already part of the way there. Like his father, he spent time at numerous defensive positions in his college career. Brady Counsell said he emulates his father's game in some ways, barring one major difference.

"I think [our games are] very similar, both high baseball IQ. ... I think just playing the game the right way, playing hard and just using the baseball IQ to kind of make a name for yourself," he said.

"I think I definitely have a lot more power than he did, just based on what I've done so far," the young prospect said with a grin. "I'm sure he'd agree with me."

He does not, however, rely on his father's eyebrow-raising batting stance. "I've messed around with it and it didn't work for me ever," the 22-year-old laughed.

Of course, Brady Counsell has often heard the legends of D-backs greats from his father's time in the desert. Growing up in a clubhouse and spending time around major-leaguers helped him grow into a prospect worthy of being drafted.

"I think that's definitely maybe kind of the player I am today: just being around big-leaguers, kind of seeing how they operate and just the life that it is," he said.

Brady Counsell entered Thursday's game a in the seventh inning, taking over at third base. He drew a five-pitch walk in his lone at-bat.