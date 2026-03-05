Loud Contact Sinks D-backs Pitching in Ugly Loss to Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks were downed by the Chicago Cubs in Cactus League play on Thursday by a score of 8-1. Over 12,000 fans packed Sloan Park in Mesa on a perfect 79-degree Arizona day.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Gets His Work In

The game was marked by hard contact from Cubs hitters. Location mistakes to the first two batters starter Ryne Nelson faced resulted in a double and a triple, and the first two Cubs runs. Gabriel Moreno challenged a ball call, and the call was upheld. Busch doubled on the next pitch.

Later, while batting, Moreno challenged a strike call that was also upheld, causing the D-backs to lose both their challenges by the third inning.

Overall Nelson felt good about his outing however. He threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes, and retired the last seven batters he faced. His fastball velocity was up to 96.3 MPH with 19 inches of Induced Vertical Break, or "ride".

"I felt like the stuff was good," Nelson said after his outing. "I'm pretty happy with how the stuff is coming out right now. Just have to clean a couple things up."

Manager Torey Lovullo said he felt that after the first couple of batters Nelson did a good job of settling in and locating the secondary stuff.

"Everything seems to come out hard early, and I think he started to pitch a little bit after he gave up a couple of runs. I'm real pleased with what he did," Lovullo said.

Nelson felt like he could have easily gone one more batter, but he was lifted with two out and nobody on in the third. The team is still managing pitch counts and buildup.

Lefty Spencer Giesting gave up a walk and a homer to Dansby Swanson before getting the final out of the third. Kevin Ginkel allowed a run on a double and a single. Ryan Thompson pitched the fifth inning and gave up a single and a long home run with two outs to former Diamondback Carson Kelly.

Defense was a factor. Smith missed a ball due to poor footwork that was ruled a base hit, leading to the run against Ginkel. Thompson committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

Drey Jameson a Bright Spot for the Pitching

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson (99) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Righty Drey Jameson looked sharp in an eight-pitch inning, giving up a base hit and striking out one batter. Lovullo was impressed.

"Drey is looking really good," said Lovullo. "The thing that stands out the most for me is the changeup. It looks like something he's really learning to throw. The velo has always been what it is, we're seeing it a little bit more consistently in the zone. He's locked in, he's doing a great job."

Lovullo said there are no limitations for Jameson health-wise.

Pavin Smith Blasts Homer

First baseman Pavin Smith hit an impressive opposite-field homer to left-center. It was his second homer of spring.

Cristofer Torin hit three balls very hard and got a single and a double for his efforts. Jose Fernandez just missed his third homer of spring when he roped a double off the top of the fence in left.

Infield prospect Brady Counsell, the son of Cubs manager and former D-back Craig Counsell, worked a walk off his father's club in his lone, eighth-inning plate appearance.

Jordan Lawlar collected a base hit in the first inning as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate. The pitch was a sweeper on the outer edge of the plate from righty Colin Rea. This is a continuation of Lawlar's adjustment and development in learning how to hit same side breaking and off-speed pitches.