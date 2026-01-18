D-backs Reliever Made Surprise Impact in his Debut Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one full of twists and turns. Unfortunately, many such twists were of the negative variety.

A team that was expected to contend for a playoff berth struggled to a sub-.500 record, missing the Postseason for the second straight year.

Much of that adversity came in the form of injury — particularly to the pitching staff. Journeymen and young, unproven arms littered the D-backs' rotation and bullpen. While some were simply there to eat innings, some stood out as surprise contributors. One such example was righty reliever Taylor Rashi, who made his MLB debut in his age-29 season in 2025.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Taylor Rashi

Taylor Rashi 2025 statistics | Alex D'Agostino

Rashi was not exactly a journeyman, nor would he be a traditional rookie. The 29-year-old right-hander was drafted in 2019 by the Giants, but was taken in the Rule 5 Draft by Arizona in 2022. He rose through the ranks, and pitched to a 3.48 ERA over 67.1 Triple-A innings with the Reno Aces in 2025.

Considering the extremely offense-heavy environment of the PCL, that figure was massively above-average. As injuries continued to hit the D-backs' bullpen, Rashi was called up to the majors on August 27th.

One day later, Rashi made his MLB debut, and it was one he'll never forget. The right-hander was tasked with a three-inning save against the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers. He tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his first save in his debut appearance.

Rashi made 10 total appearances, and had some success, balanced with some poor outings. He gave up multiple runs in three of those 10, but also had six scoreless outings — many of the multi-inning variety.

His overall 4.41 ERA isn't much to look at, but that came with a stunning 1.91 FIP. He gave up zero home runs and struck out 22 batters in 16.1 innings — all while throwing a deceptive fastball that averaged just 89 MPH.

Taylor Rashi: 2026 Outlook

Rashi was actually not tendered a contract following the regular season's end, but later re-signed on a minor league deal not long after.

There's a decent chance Rashi can carve out an MLB role for himself as a long-relief option, but he will need to improve his walk rate (4.41 walks per nine innings in 2025), and he may not be able to count on a strikeout rate that high in 2026.

