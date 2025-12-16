D-backs Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks, for all their offseason needs, never seemed to be a prime candidate for a third base upgrade. But according to a recent report, they may be taking a look at one of the best third basemen on the market.

According to a recent report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the D-backs have suddenly and unexpectedly entered the equation for former Red Sox and Astros All-Star Alex Bregman — a player Arizona had not been previously linked to.

Arizona Diamondbacks Interested in Alex Bregman

The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 16, 2025

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have become a surprise entrant in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes and are ‘kicking the tires’ on the possibility. The Dbacks would certainly have the financial flexibility if they move 2B Ketel Marte and could move 3B Jordan Lawlar to 2B," Nightengale wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Bregman does live in Scottsdale, as many MLB players do. But this reported interest may be more than just 'kicking the tires,' as well.

More than just kicking the tires, Bob! https://t.co/irqBZnzMan — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 16, 2025

Bregman is certainly an excellent player. In his nine seasons with the Astros, he hit .272/.366/.483, good for a 134 wRC+ (34% above average). He hit .273/.360./462 for the Red Sox last season — extremely close to his previous career averages.

He's earned three All-Star nods (including 2025), received MVP votes in four different seasons, and won the Gold Glove in 2024. By all accounts, he's an excellent player. But does he make sense for Arizona?

Does Alex Bregman Make Sense for Diamondbacks?

Sep 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Bregman would cost a hefty amount. FanGraphs' crowdsource estimate expects the free agent 3B to command a five-year deal worth over $155 million. While that does not necessarily automatically disqualify the D-backs, it does seem like a tough ask for a team expected to carry a reduced payroll into 2026.

Of course, it could open up a way to trade Ketel Marte for a significant haul of pitching, while bringing in a high-end bat to help supplement the potential loss of Marte. It's possible they would orchestrate such a swap with the Red Sox, while signing away Boston's All-Star third baseman in Bregman.

It would seem somewhat counter-intuitive to sign Bregman, while sending Marte out of town in the same breath, unless the return would be truly massive. Of course, that's been the outlook of a Marte trade in general since the rumors began.

But it would seem like a very expensive way to replace Marte's production with a slightly less powerful, non-switch-hitting infielder.

If the pitching return is enough to elevate the D-backs to contention-level, there could be a world where the added financial investment would be worth it. But it would require multiple moving parts for this type of signing to make sense.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News