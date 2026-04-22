Diamondbacks Give Disappointing Gabriel Moreno Update

When Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was asked last week how high his confidence level was that Gabriel Moreno would have a minimal stay on the injured list, he answered very positively.

"Still very high. Very, very comfortable saying that," Lovullo said.

Moreno was placed on the injured list with a left oblique injury on April 14, retroactive to April 11.

Pressed at the time whether this could be a minimal IL stay, i.e. just 10 days and be eligible to come off the injured list on April 21, Lovullo again expressed optimism: "Yeah, probably, I'm hoping for that."

But by Tuesday, April 21, Moreno had still not been activated from the injured list. Asked during his press conference prior to the start of the White Sox series, Lovullo was asked for an update. Here is what the manager said:

Gabriel Moreno Will Not be Activated Before Mexico City Trip

"I've heard a couple different versions of his return. One is earlier than later, and we're hoping for that one," the manager said.

Moreno has still not fully tested it with full swings or throwing at 100%. Until he is able to ramp up to full intensity they won't know for sure when he can return.

But Lovullo made it clear: "I do not think it will be before the weekend."

Further describing exactly what Moreno has been able to do so far, Lovullo said, "There's particular movements that bother him. Throwing, letting the ball eat. Everything he's done so far hasn't been a hundred percent. It's tough to put him in that arena."

The D-backs go to Mexico City to play the Padres on April 25 and 26 for a two-game series. So that is the earliest possible return for their Gold Glove catcher. Whether or not the team would be willing to throw him back into that environment at 7,350 feet elevation seems unlikely as well.

Adrian Del Castillo Showing Progress Defensively

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian del Castillo (25) reacts after hitting a two-run scoring single during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adrian Del Castillo has been getting reps behind the plate along with James McCann in Moreno's absence. He's started four games at catcher so far, and is behind the plate again Tuesday night. Previously not considered a defensive-minded catcher, Del Castillo has been showing improvements.

Statcast has rated him as league average in framing, blocking, and throwing in his limited innings so far in 2026. Lovullo addressed the improvements.

"It's been great so far," the manager said. "I like his heartbeat. I like his ability to separate the offense and the defense. He's calling a good game. He's just doing a really nice job overall of taking care of his pitcher.

"That's the top priority here for us. We feel like our catchers are here to think defense first and then take off the gear, and go out and have a good at-bat."

Del Castillo is off to a good start in the batters box as well this season, going 10-for-33 (.303) with two doubles, a homer, and nine RBI.

He only has one walk and nine strikeouts, however. That's an area that will need to improve long-term. Del Castillo has struck out 83 times in 252 career PA, but has still managed a .768 OPS, 111 OPS+ in spite of the swing-and-miss issues.

Rotation Order Change for D-backs?

Apr 14, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lovullo said that the one through five starters would remain the same pitchers for the time being, but the order could be juggled a little bit. Currently the order is Zac Gallen, Ryne Nelson, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Michael Soroka.

With the extra off days built into the schedule this week and early next week, it gives the D-backs a chance to reshuffle the order however.

"We're trying to avoid like pitchers, like stuff, like tunneling, back-to-back. So we're going to do a little bit more research on that. If we do, we're going to probably do something around these off days. We haven't yet firmed that up, though, but we're thinking about it" said Lovullo.

Lovullo expounded on the tunneling, and simulated release points, explaining that if two starters have a very similar release point they might not want them pitching back to back.