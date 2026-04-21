Diamondbacks Reveal Corbin Carroll's Status for Game vs White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks star right fielder Corbin Carroll is, in fact, in the D-backs' lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Carroll was pulled from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Blue Jays with what the team described as low back tightness.

Carroll winced after a swinging strikeout and was seen stretching his back while talking to a D-backs trainer in the dugout in the fifth inning of that game.

But following Sunday's game, manager Torey Lovullo was adamant that Carroll would be back in the starting lineup without any missed time.

"I went over to Corbin, and he was fine," Lovullo said. "He felt like he was in a good spot. I just said, look, I'm going to start to layer in guys to get him off the field."

Lovullo did, however, note that this is an issue that Carroll had been dealing with prior to Sunday's game. It may not be a serious issue, but it is something to keep an eye on.

"He's definitely got some low back issues that have been taking place," Lovullo said. "I told you guys that there were some things that were happening around his body, but he's just tightly-wound. I just think it's a day-to-day thing that he's going to continue to monitor."

D-backs' Corbin Carroll back in lineup after injury scare

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (left) talks with a team trainer in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' lineup for Tuesday's game is as follows:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo C Adrian Del Castillo LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DH Jose Fernandez 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Ildemaro Vargas CF Alek Thomas

Geraldo Perdomo is back in the lineup after getting a day off Sunday. Perdomo had been making uncharacteristic mistakes, both on the bases and on defense, and got a much-needed breather for the first time thus far in the 2026 season.

Otherwise, the lineup mostly makes sense Catcher Gabriel Moreno, despite being eligible to return from the IL with an oblique injury, is not in the lineup, with Adrian Del Castillo taking catching duties.

Merrill Kelly to make second start of season

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will make his second appearance of 2026, after a somewhat ugly, but still effective season debut his last time out.

Kelly allowed two runs over 5.1 innings in a win over the Orioles in his first start. It was not a poor outing by way of results, but Kelly struggled to throw strikes, landing only 46 of his 86 pitches.

Kelly has faced the White Sox only once in his career, giving up four runs in a 7.1-inning win back in 2022.

He does have history with slugging Chicago third baseman Munetaka Murakami, who took Kelly deep in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for team Japan — three years prior to Murakami's arrival in MLB. Murakami is hitting just .208 this season, but has an impressive .918 OPS with eight home runs. The swing-and-miss has been there, but so has the power.