D-backs' Righty In More Stable Position Entering 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson is finally entering spring training with a relatively solidified idea of his role in the coming season. Barring an injury or something drastic, Nelson will be one of the D-backs' top starting pitchers in 2026.

That is certainly a somewhat unique position for the fifth-year righty. He's never been a "lock" to make the starting rotation before, and outside of 2023, has never began a season as one of the D-backs' five starting pitchers.

Despite a breakout at the end of 2024, Nelson was sent to the bullpen to open 2025 following the acquisition of Corbin Burnes. It was only following the injury to Burnes that Nelson came back into the rotation and pitched to an ace-like line, with a 3.16 ERA over 23 starts.

Nelson spoke with members of the media about his outlook on the season Tuesday, as pitchers and catchers reported to Salt River Fields at the start of spring training.

The always even-keeled, reserved Nelson said that despite the newfound stability and confidence in his role, he isn't looking at his preparation in a different manner.

"I don't really think that it changes much, to be honest. I think it's still the same as if I was fighting for a job," he said.

"It's come in here and try to better myself and prepare and become the best version of me for when games start. And I think that that's all you can really do, even when you are fighting for your job or for your roster spot is just focus on how can I get better today, and that's just what I show up every day and do."

The 28-year-old acknowledged his back-and-forth from the bullpen to the rotation was a bit of a difficult situation, but that he came out of it better, learning from the adversity.

"I don't know if it was necessarily anything from pitching out of the bullpen that taught me anything, but more so just going through adversity and dealing with things that you might not like, and dealing with tough situations mentally and coming out the other side I think is really beneficial," Nelson said.

"Just seeing myself go through a little bit of a battle and being better for it. I think I learned a lot about myself and about how to deal with tough situations and just knowing that when there's a hard thing in front of you, that you can go get it."

Nelson said he's been working on refining his pitches, but hasn't made any major adjustments, changes or additions to his arsenal.

"It's pretty standard trying to get the spin going, get it consistent in shapes that we like, and just working on execution. Nothing new, nothing groundbreaking, just refining and cleaning some stuff up and making it more consistent."

