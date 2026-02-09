D-backs Reliever Undergoes Surprise Shoulder Surgery

Spring training has yet to begin, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have already lost one of their expected back-end relievers.

On Monday, left-hander Andrew Saalfrank posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account, announcing he had undergone surgery. According to a source, the procedure was to his left shoulder, which appears in a wrap or sling. Saalfrank will miss the 2026 season, per MLB's Steve Gilbert.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Saalfrank finished the season with the appearance of health.

"Tough pill to swallow," Saalfrank's caption read. "The game of baseball can be a brutal one, but it's also given me some of the best moments of my life, and I don't expect that to change moving forward. It's all part of a bigger plan that I will never understand.

"A big thank you to Dr. Meister and the entire team at TMI. Thank you to everyone in advance for the support and well wishes. Just another bump in the road of living out my dream."

Saalfrank, who was a hero of Arizona's 2023 run to the World Series, made his return to the team in 2025 after being suspended for gambling (a total amount under $500).

Once back in the majors, with that punishment behind him, he provided high-quality relief work to a bullpen that had lost all three of its closer options earlier in the season. Over 28 games (29.1 innings), Saalfrank allowed just 19 hits and four earned runs, that translated to a 1.24 ERA and 3.31 FIP.

He struck out just 19 batters and walked 10, but was able to limit hard contact well enough, despite sporting a fastball that struggled to reach 90 MPH. In a season where the back end of contests provided more than its usual share of stress, Saalfrank collected five holds and went 3-for-5 in save opportunities.

Losing Saalfrank for any amount of significant time will be a blow to Arizona's already-battered bullpen. Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk will not return until later in the year as they recover from their own elbow surgeries, while the rest of the bullpen remains a question.

The D-backs have brought in a handful of under-the-radar arms this offseason (mostly on minor league deals), but have not made a splash move to provide manager Torey Lovullo with a distinct closer.

Arizona will have to make do without one of their rising bullpen contributors, at least for the time being.

