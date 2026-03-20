D-backs' Soroka Looks Regular-Season Ready in Masterful Start vs White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka, fresh off two starts for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, looked more than ready for regular season action against the Chicago White Sox (his former team) on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old righty tossed five efficient, scoreless frames against the White Sox, allowing only one base hit and one walk on the night. Arizona would go on to lose 4-2, although the result was no fault of their starter.

Michael Soroka Delivers Outstanding Start for Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soroka mixed his pitches to a high degree, throwing all six of his offerings, and collected eight strikeouts — picking up an impressive 13 whiffs on 34 Chicago swings.

His four-seam velocity reached 95.9 MPH at its peak, and he even managed to clock in at 95.8 on his third-to-last pitch of the night. He allowed only two batted balls hit north of 95 MPH. Both went for groundouts.

In all, it was an encouraging sight for Soroka, who had struggled in his previous two Cactus League starts. With the expectation being that Merrill Kelly will begin the season on the injured list, Soroka will be a key contributor to Arizona's starting rotation in the early portion of the regular season.

In relief of Soroka, left-hander Brandyn Garcia had yet another difficult performance. He once again struggled to fill up the strike zone, landing only nine of his 22 pitches for strikes. He walked two, allowed a base hit and exited after two outs with the bases loaded.

Righty Ryan Thompson gave up a two-run single, hanging three earned runs on Garcia's line. Garcia has a 13.50 ERA thus far in the Cactus League, with his recent struggles quickly erasing the positive outings he's put forward this spring.

Right-hander Kevin Ginkel got two outs and gave up a single on a ground ball. He did not allow a run, and was pulled after throwing just 12 pitches and getting two outs.

Jonathan Loáisiga entered, and fired a 99.6 MPH fastball — his fastest of spring training — before striking out the final batter of the seventh inning. He came back out and got two more outs in the eighth, leaving with a runner on third. Loáisiga has looked sharp and ready to take on a leverage role in Arizona's bullpen this season.

Unfortunately for Loáisiga, righty Andrew Hoffmann allowed his inherited runner to score with an RBI double. Hoffmann rebounded with a strikeout, and his Cactus League ERA is 2.57 in 6.2 innings.

Amaya, Barrosa Continue Hot Streak for Diamondbacks

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Jacob Amaya against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's offense only managed to put together six base hits on the night, but four of them came off the bat of shortstop Jacob Amaya and outfielder Jorge Barrosa.

Barrosa went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored, while Amaya posted a similar 2-for-3 line with a base on balls of his own.

Gabriel Moreno, who returned to the lineup as the DH for the first time since going down with forearm tightness, went 0-for-1 but took three walks. Pavin Smith, who also returned from forearm tightness, went 1-for-4 with an RBI.