D-backs Starter Faces Brutal Team USA Challenge

On paper, Friday night's matchup might be the toughest challenge of Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka's entire career.

Soroka, who departed D-backs camp to join Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, is the starting pitcher for Canada's matchup against the vaunted lineup of Team USA in the WBC quarterfinals. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. local Arizona time.

The D-backs' new righty is no rookie, but it's impossible to imagine Team USA's lineup not being one of the most difficult tasks in all of baseball — even for some of the world's top arms.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka to Face Brutal Team USA Lineup

Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soroka had some success in his first taste of the World Baseball Classic, pitching three solid innings against Team Colombia in an 8-2 blowout win by Canada.

Soroka allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters. His four-seam fastball reached 97 MPH — quite a high reading for Soroka.

That performance alone was able to wash away some of the doubts that may have begun to form after his most recent Cactus League start, in which he gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in 1.2 ugly innings.

"I think you turn the page and you go compete and it's gonna be a different atmosphere [in the WBC], which probably a good thing, and I get to kind of just go win some ballgames," Soroka said after that poor outing.

"So I'm excited for this opportunity... I think we're gonna move forward and I think it's gonna be good."

But Soroka's start against Team USA certainly won't be a breeze. USA's lineup for their quarterfinal matchup is full of MLB's top stars.

Soroka will have to face the following lineup:

1 - SS Bobby Witt Jr.

2 - 1B Bryce Harper

3 - RF Aaron Judge

4 - DH Kyle Schwarber

5 - 3B Alex Bregman

6 - LF Roman Anthony

7 - C Cal Raleigh

8 - 2B Brice Turang

9 - CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Soroka's exact usage is unknown. He will get multiple innings, barring a blowout, but the exact leash may still be short.

Soroka joined the D-backs on a one-year deal this offseason, the first in a group of three additions to the major league starting rotation. Though the reunions with Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen could push Soroka into a relief role, the Canadian righty said he feels more valuable as a starter.