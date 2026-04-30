2 Bright Spots and One Big Concern After D-backs Blowout Loss to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks walked out of American Family Field on Thursday with their second blowout loss in three games, falling 13-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers as a result of another poor pitching (and offensive) performance.

As the Brewers are so often capable of doing, ground balls turned into base hits. Routine plays became difficult. Efficient at-bats turned into lengthy walks. But Arizona certainly did little to help itself, both on the mound and at the plate.

Amidst yet another brutally-ugly blowout loss, it's time to examine two minor bright spots, and address the ominous question that looms after yet another thrashing in Milwaukee.

2 bright spots from D-backs blowout loss to Brewers

1: Philip Abner looks sharp in 2026 debut

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The D-backs, for the first time all season, have a left-handed reliever in their bullpen — in the form of 23-year-old southpaw Philip Abner. Abner was called up to the majors in the recent roster move that sent right-hander Andrew Hoffmann down to Reno.

To a certain extent, Abner was brought up simply to be a fresh arm in a taxed bullpen and provide some length. But his performance against the Brewers — who tormented D-backs pitching all series — was one of the lone impressive outings of the series.

Abner entered with two runners on and no outs in the fourth, shut down the inning, and went on to throw 2.1 frames. He left without an earned run on his line, but an unfortunate ground ball play and an ensuing walk left two runners with one out for Jonathan Loaisiga, who allowed both to score.

As a result, Abner was charged with two earned runs and has a 7.71 ERA after one appearance. But his ability to work through a persistent Brewers lineup and provide two-plus innings on 34 pitches was certainly valuable. Maybe having a left-hander in the bullpen is helpful, after all.

2: Ildemaro Vargas' hit streak continues

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Apparently, the only unstoppable force on the D-backs roster is Ildemaro Vargas, who extended his his hit streak to 23 games to begin 2026 — which prolongs a franchise record.

Dating back to the 2025 season, Vargas has hit safely in 26 straight games, which ties Paul Goldschmidt for the second-longest overall hit streak in franchise history. Vargas holds the longest active streak in the majors.

The utilityman is now considered a qualified batter, as well. Which means his 1.087 OPS is the third best in the major leagues, while his .378 batting average is the best in baseball. For as long as this may be able to continue, it's been quite the ride with the 34-year-old veteran.

The biggest concern from D-backs blowout loss to Brewers

Arizona's starting pitching

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The D-backs provided plenty to be unsatisified with on Thursday, but the most glaring concern was a continuation of an extremely negative trend: a short, poor outing by a D-backs starter.

Righty Michael Soroka, who held the best ERA in Arizona's rotation ahead of his Thursday morning start, was only able to complete three innings, giving up 10 base hits and eight runs in the process. Soroka's 2.60 ERA is now 4.70.

Simply put, Soroka was not effective, and it put an already-taxed bullpen further in energy debt. As a result, catcher James McCann was forced to pitch for the second time in three games and fourth time in the 2026 season.

The D-backs need more consistency out of their starters, but they also need length, perhaps more than anything else. None of Arizona's three starters managed to go deeper than five innings in this series, and that came back to haunt them in a big way. That will likely continue in the coming weeks if something does not change.