D-backs' Top Prospect Making Major Push for Opening Day Roster Spot

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt is in the midst of a rather improbable roster battle. The D-backs' top prospect, despite never playing an inning at Triple-A Reno, is in contention for an opening day roster spot, especially given the undermanned outlook of Arizona's outfield.

Waldschmidt continued adding to that case on Sunday, going 3-for-3 with two sharply-hit doubles and a pair of RBI. Thus far in Cactus League play, the 23-year-old outfielder is hitting .316/.350/.632 with four extra-base hits — including a laser line-drive home run.

Ultimately, Waldschmidt will have an uphill battle remaining to make the jump from Double-A to the majors — one that may not be realistic even after an exceptional spring performance. But the 23-year-old outfielder is, undoubtedly, continuing to add to his case.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Pushing for Roster Spot

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt (86) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Waldschmidt has been a fast riser, to say the least. He had an exceptionally strong season at the High-A level in 2025 before earning a rapid promotion to Double-A Amarillo. Though he started off slow in Double-A, he eventually went on a hot streak that saw him end the year with a .309 batting average and .921 OPS. His .423 on-base percentage was also an impressive figure.

Waldschmidt's calling card in the minor leagues (and in college) had been his exceptional eye and plate discipline. That had been instilled in him from a young age.

"I remember as a little kid, my dad would always get on me about striking out looking sometimes," he said in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI near the beginning of the 2025 season. "I'm like, 'Dad, that's a ball. Like, it's not a strike. I know he called it a strike, but that's not in the zone, I guarantee you.'"

With that said, that aspect of his game has been the least present so far in spring training this year. He's only taken one walk in 20 plate appearances and has struck out seven times, swinging and missing at a high rate. That may be the factor that ultimately forces him to spend some more time developing in the minor leagues before making the jump.

But the quality of contact has certainly been there. Waldschmidt has lit up the radar guns with his exit velocity, frequently getting into balls at well above 100 MPH. Though some statcast readings may not be completely accurate, it's clear he's capable of hitting the ball hard in a semi-MLB environment.

His outfield defense has also been solid — an important aspect of a player's evaluation in the D-backs' system. With both Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. recovering from injuries and Alek Thomas heading to the World Baseball Classic, Waldschmidt is going to receive a hefty workload in the D-backs' outfield for the remainder of Cactus League play.

"He's got a lot of positives going for him right now. We love that," manager Torey Lovullo said of Waldschmidt. "Every coach that had him last year, I know that he climbed through the system a little bit. Everybody said that this is a guy that's going to continue to grow.