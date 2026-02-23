D-backs' Torey Lovullo Provides Update on Merrill Kelly's Health

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly still does not have an official outlook with regard to the mid-back tightness that forced him to cancel his live BP session, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Monday.

The manager did, however, say Kelly was "feeling good," and that he had not begun to make arrangements for a different opening day starter, yet.

Lovullo said the team is still waiting on the full slate of information after Kelly was set to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

"Nothing yet. We are still getting some information together. He's feeling good, I will say that," Lovullo said. "We're going to remain as hopeful as possible that once we get the information that's necessary that we'll give you guys a very complete and detailed evaluation."

(Via Arizona Sports' Alex Weiner on X/Twitter).

"As of right now, we're still getting information. Through the weekend, things are tough, people need to read things, and we couldn't get all the information we wanted instantly, so we'll get that as soon as possible."

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo stayed optimistic about Kelly's outlook, as well as his ability to be ready for opening day.

There remains, however, a possibility the back issue could knock Kelly off his schedule to the point where his 2026 season might not begin on day one, even if he is healthy enough to avoid a stint on the Injured List.

"Still feel really good about him maintaining good health. He's worked hard; I'm going to remain as optimistic as possible that we'll get the best news possible. I know anything is at play here, but Merrill works hard to keep himself in shape so we're going to remain positive," Lovullo said.

Lovullo has not spoken to any other members of the D-backs' rotation about taking over the opening day starter role yet.

"Nothing changed on that regard, I haven't made a comment on any other opening day starter than Merrill, and I want to keep it that way," Lovullo said.

"Once we get to that point where we say 'Hey, look, we've gotta pivot,' we'll make some different choices and different evaluations at that point. But for right now, everything's the same."

Kelly previously told reporters he had been treating the area for some time, and that the issue did not arise as a result of tweaking his back on an individual pitch.

"The last week and a half, I've been throwing, been doing everything normal, and it didn't kind of rear its head until [Saturday], so I'm going to take that as a good thing," Kelly said.