Diamondbacks Pitcher to Undergo Tests for Potential Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly had his live batting practice session cancelled on Saturday and is dealing with left mid-back tightness, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters at Salt River Fields.

Lovullo said Kelly will have some tests done in the next 24 hours, although he called the concern "minimal" for the time being,

"He just felt like the smart thing to do, the responsible thing to do would be to just hit the pause button," Lovullo said. "I was over on field three, I didn't get much information, I didn't see it, so I've got to hold off on making any further comments, but for right now, just left mid-back tightness.

"Any time somebody comes off the mound like that, the concern is legitimate, but Merrill knows himself so well, and I just appreciate that he didn't try to go full throttle and get to that next level if there was anything wrong. So for right now, I'm just going to say that [the concern is] minimal."

This is a developing story, Diamondbacks On SI will continue to provide the latest updates.

More Content: The D-backs Closer Option No One's Talking About

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Dealing with Potential Injury

Kelly, 37, was just named the D-backs' opening day starter for 2026. The 37-year-old returned to Arizona on a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason despite receiving a lengthier offer from the San Diego Padres.

Kelly pitched to a 3.23 ERA with Arizona in the 2025 season before he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. Missing Kelly for significant time could be a major blow to Arizona's rotation.

Kelly was supposed to throw two innings Saturday, or an "up-down." As of now, nothing is certain, but a serious delay in Kelly's spring schedule may ultimately result in not being able to make the start on opening day, depending on the severity of the issue.

"I'm honored, I'm humbled," Kelly said of being given the opening day nod during the first week of camp.

"Having watched now seven opening days and just the excitement that builds around that day, being able to be the guy to take the ball and get us going and kick us off means a lot, obviously.

"Coming back this year, forever grateful for the organization. Not only giving me the first chance to be a big-leaguer, but obviously continuing to believe in me throughout the course of my career. I think this just shows, again, that they believe in me to give me the ball and be that guy."