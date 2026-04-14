D-backs Make Tough Rotation Decision As Merrill Kelly Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their decision regarding the starting rotation. As veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly is activated from the injured list, the D-backs needed to clear a spot from the rotation.

It will be Brandon Pfaadt — not Michael Soroka — pushed out of the starting five, according to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson. Pfaadt will go to the bullpen to serve in a relief role, while Soroka will keep his rotation spot.

In addition, right-hander Taylor Rashi has been sent to Triple-A Reno following a blowup performance against the Orioles on Monday night.

Diamondbacks send Brandon Pfaadt to bullpen

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The decision was a tough one, but the D-backs appear to have made the right one, barring ugly results. Pfaadt had been struggling with single-instance blowup innings in the middle of his start, furthering the trend of struggles as he faced opposing orders the second and third times through.

Soroka had been the more obvious candidate to leave for the bullpen when Kelly was activated, but he allowed just one run in his first 10 innings. He was hit for four runs in the first inning of his third start, but settled in to throw 5.2 scoreless frames with 10 punchouts.

As a starter, Soroka has a 2.87 ERA on the season and 23 strikeouts in his first 15.2 innings. Sending him to a relief role might have made sense due to his past experience coming out of the bullpen, but he's been putting his best foot forward as a starter. Arizona is riding the hot hand.

Pfaadt's ERA is 5.94, with 11 earned runs in 16.2 innings. He gave up multi-run innings in all three of his starts, including lopsided frames of five and four respectively.

Diamondbacks activate Merrill Kelly

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kelly will make his first start back from intercostal nerve irritation in his back, which forced him off his regular spring training schedule. Arizona did somewhat slow-play the veteran, allowing him to make two rehab starts before coming back to the MLB roster.

Kelly pitched five scoreless innings in Triple-A before making a second start in extended spring training. He will make his season debut Tuesday against the Orioles.

Diamondbacks send out Taylor Rashi

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi (54) reacts after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rashi, 29, has been a solid depth arm from Arizona's bullpen. He posted an impressive 3.48 ERA with the Reno Aces prior to his MLB debut, and was able to give the D-backs quality length that season.

Rashi had made one dominant two-inning appearance in a win over the Mets, but was blown up for four earned runs in a meltdown loss to the Orioles. With the lopsided outing, his MLB ERA inflated to 5.40, and he'll head back to the minors.