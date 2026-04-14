D-backs Blow Massive Lead to Ruin Brilliant Offensive Performance
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Arizona Diamondbacks hitters had to sit and watch as their 7-1 lead evaporated in real time at Camden Yards.
A four-homer performance from two of Arizona's slumping hitters was wasted as right-handers Taylor Rashi and Jonathan Loaisiga allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take the deficit and turn it into an 8-7 lead by the bottom of the seventh inning.
A heroic offensive performance was wasted, as the D-backs went on to lose the game 9-7.
Diamondbacks' bullpen wastes Ryne Nelson's start
Right-hander Ryne Nelson did his part to put Arizona in position to win a game. The 28-year-old starter pitched 5.1 solid innings, allowing two runs (only one earned) on three hits and two walks. He picked up 13 whiffs, with eight on his four-seam fastball and four on his slider.
Entering the sixth inning, the only run Nelson had allowed was unearned, as a catcher's interference error was assessed on Adrian Del Castillo before a Gunnar Henderson RBI triple in the third.
Nelson left with one out in the sixth and Pete Alonso at second base. Rashi entered, and immediately gave up a base hit and a walk.
A grand slam off the bat of Jeremiah Jackson made it 7-6 before the inning came to an end, giving Nelson his only earned run of the game. A two-run homer off Loaisiga by Alonso in the seventh would be all Baltimore needed — though Jackson would go deep a second time with a solo shot in the eighth off Andrew Hoffmann.
Diamondbacks' offense powers up
The Diamondbacks, who had only homered once in their most recent series, put a four-homer pounding on the Orioles' pitching staff. Ketel Marte crushed a 443-foot shot off the first pitch of the game from Baltimore righty Dean Kremer.
Marte would go deep again in his second at-bat, raising his season total to four. He finished 2-for-5 with the two solo blasts.
But, perhaps more impressively, the Diamondbacks got their first homer of the season out of Nolan Arenado — and, later, his second. The slumping veteran third baseman came into Monday's game hitting just .180 with an abysmal .392 OPS.
And then, he crushed two homers in two at-bats. Whether or not this game will serve as any amount of a turning point remains to be seen. But it was certainly a welcome sight to see the struggling platinum glove infielder get into a pair of pitches.
The Diamondbacks will play game two on Tuesday at 3:35 local Arizona time. Righty Merrill Kelly is set to make his season debut.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz