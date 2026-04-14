D-backs Blow Massive Lead to Ruin Brilliant Offensive Performance

Arizona Diamondbacks hitters had to sit and watch as their 7-1 lead evaporated in real time at Camden Yards.

A four-homer performance from two of Arizona's slumping hitters was wasted as right-handers Taylor Rashi and Jonathan Loaisiga allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take the deficit and turn it into an 8-7 lead by the bottom of the seventh inning.

A heroic offensive performance was wasted, as the D-backs went on to lose the game 9-7.

Diamondbacks' bullpen wastes Ryne Nelson's start

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Right-hander Ryne Nelson did his part to put Arizona in position to win a game. The 28-year-old starter pitched 5.1 solid innings, allowing two runs (only one earned) on three hits and two walks. He picked up 13 whiffs, with eight on his four-seam fastball and four on his slider.

Entering the sixth inning, the only run Nelson had allowed was unearned, as a catcher's interference error was assessed on Adrian Del Castillo before a Gunnar Henderson RBI triple in the third.

Nelson left with one out in the sixth and Pete Alonso at second base. Rashi entered, and immediately gave up a base hit and a walk.

A grand slam off the bat of Jeremiah Jackson made it 7-6 before the inning came to an end, giving Nelson his only earned run of the game. A two-run homer off Loaisiga by Alonso in the seventh would be all Baltimore needed — though Jackson would go deep a second time with a solo shot in the eighth off Andrew Hoffmann.

Diamondbacks' offense powers up

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks, who had only homered once in their most recent series, put a four-homer pounding on the Orioles' pitching staff. Ketel Marte crushed a 443-foot shot off the first pitch of the game from Baltimore righty Dean Kremer.

Marte would go deep again in his second at-bat, raising his season total to four. He finished 2-for-5 with the two solo blasts.

But, perhaps more impressively, the Diamondbacks got their first homer of the season out of Nolan Arenado — and, later, his second. The slumping veteran third baseman came into Monday's game hitting just .180 with an abysmal .392 OPS.

And then, he crushed two homers in two at-bats. Whether or not this game will serve as any amount of a turning point remains to be seen. But it was certainly a welcome sight to see the struggling platinum glove infielder get into a pair of pitches.

The Diamondbacks will play game two on Tuesday at 3:35 local Arizona time. Righty Merrill Kelly is set to make his season debut.