D-backs Offseason Trade Already Looks Ugly After Latest Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move. On Friday, the D-backs announced that they optioned right-hand reliever Kade Strowd to Triple-A Reno.

Strowd, 28, has been in the midst of an extremely difficult spring. He was the primary return in the offseason trade that sent utility infielder and outfielder Blaze Alexander over to the Baltimore Orioles.

Arizona Diamondbacks options Kade Strowd to Triple-A Reno

Sep 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd (57) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

There was hope that Strowd, after putting forward an impressive 1.71 ERA over 26.1 innings with the Orioles in 2025, would have emerged as a contributor to the D-backs' struggling bullpen.

But the right-hander has posted a 10.57 ERA in Cactus League play thus far, and will need to hone his stuff in the minor leagues for the time being. He is still eligible to appear in Cactus League games, but will not be on Arizona's opening day roster, barring an injury or unforeseen development.

Strowd gave up 11 hits and 10 runs (nine earned) earned runs over the course of 7.2 innings thus far in spring training. To be fair, a decent portion of his poor results could be attributed to lackluster defense behind him in the infield, but Strowd has also given up his fair share of hard contact.

Alexander, meanwhile, is hitting .281 for Baltimore, though he has not displayed much in terms of power, with a mere .313 slugging percentage. Alexander had emerged as a versatile defender for the D-backs throughout the 2025 season, and figured to be earning a larger role going forward.

With that said, a relative logjam in the infield for Arizona, did, at the time, justify D-backs GM Mike Hazen's decision to trade from a position of excess for bullpen help. But if Strowd is unable to find a way to contribute at the major league level, Arizona will have traded a useful position player for minimal return.

It is important to note Strowd has very little major league experience. Though he is 28 years old, there is still plenty of development that could be on the horizon for the right-hander. If he can find a way to become a sturdy bullpen arm, the trade will have paid dividends for the D-backs.

But for the early judgment period, it would appear Arizona will have to wait to see the eventual payoff of Hazen's deal.

It's not as if Strowd's stuff is poor. His cutter was a plus offering in 2025, and his fastball velocity averaged nearly 96 MPH. There is clear potential in Strowd, if the D-backs are able to bring it out.