Diamondbacks Offseason Moves Suddenly Look Completely Different

The Arizona Diamondbacks made several trades and numerous offseason free agent signings this past winter.

There have been some hits and misses so far, in terms of production versus acquisition cost. The team is 20-22 through 42 games and struggling to stay in the Wild Card chase, 4.5 games out with five teams ahead of them.

Grading the Diamondbacks' Offseason Through First Quarter

The grades below are based on formulas that take into account acquisition cost and production year to date. Salary is prorated and compared against value produced according to aWAR, which is the average of FanGraphs and Baseball Reference WAR.

The summary grade is tied to a weighted average, whereby percentage of total team resources determine how heavily a grade is counted.

Signing Ildemaro Vargas: A+

May 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ildemaro Vargas was brought back onto the MLB roster for just $1.4 million and has been the most productive Diamondback year to date, batting .331 with a .915 OPS in 146 PA. He has produced 1.5 aWAR. He won NL Player of the month for April and produced a 24-game hitting streak to start his season.

Nolan Arenado & Michael Soroka: A

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a double and drives in the tying run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado was brought in for just minor league pitcher Jack Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals paying all but $11 million of his contract over the next two years. Arenado is batting .274 with a .781 OPS, six homers, and 2 RBI. While no longer Gold Glove caliber, his defense has been above average. The total package has been worth 1.0 aWAR.

Michael Soroka was signed for just $7.5 million, with incentive points for starts made that are on the cusp of already adding .5 million to his salary. He has been outstanding in most of his starts, save one blowup. He's 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and a 3.18 FIP to match. He has produced 0.9 aWAR

Taylor Clarke and Jonathan Loáisiga: B+

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Taylor Clarke was brought back to the desert on a $1.5 million deal and has performed very well. He's posted a 2.33 ERA and 3.47 FIP in 19 games, producing 0.3 aWAR. He has eight holds but one blown save.

Jonathan Loáisiga made the team as a non-roster invitee and is earning $1.5 million. He has also been a workhorse, appearing in 18 games, and posting a 3.31 ERA along with a 3.17 FIP. He has four holds, and one save, but also has three blown saves.

Paul Sewald: C-

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald (38) looks on after he gives up the game tying run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paul Sewald, who was brought back for $1.5 million as well, has been very much of a mixed bag. On the one hand, he is 9-for-10 in save chances, and sports a 19 to 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15.1 innings.

On the other hand he has four losses, including three in tie games, and a recent blown-save loss against the Texas Rangers. His ERA is 4.70 and his FIP is 4.35.

James McCann: D

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) delivers a 31 mph pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers for a 123 ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

James McCann was brought back for $2.8 million to be the backup catcher to Gabriel Moreno after a successful run in that role over the second half of 2025. While there is no denying his veteran presence and leadership are positive qualities, the offensive production has been poor.

He's batting .200 with a .469 OPS in 58 PA. His Statcast defense metrics are roughly average. He's produced -0.4 aWAR. McCann has been asked to fill in as position player pitcher on four occasions. The pitching is not included in his aWAR total.

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly: D-

May 12, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) waits in the dugout during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Zac Gallen ($18 M) and Merrill Kelly (two years, $40 M) have actually produced the largest negative WAR values year to date. Gallen is 1-4 with a 5.65 ERA and Kelly is 2-3 with a 7.62 ERA. Gallen is trending ever downward, while Kelly might have turned a corner in his last start.

The only reason they have a D- grade and not an F is because the team needed rotation depth, and their track records suggested they should be better than this. Still, it was a large risk for Hazen to invest this much money in a pitcher that had a dreadful season in 2025 (Gallen) and a pitcher that was turning 37 and had some health concerns (Kelly).

Carlos Santana and Joe Ross: F

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) makes a play at first during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Carlos Santana was always a questionable signing. At 40 years old and coming off two very down seasons, his only positive attribute was his $2 million salary. He played in eight games, and hit 2-for-24 (.083). His heralded defense was very poor in the small sample size as well, adding up to a team-worst -0.6 aWAR in just those eight games.

Santana has been on the IL with an adductor strain and recently suffered a setback on rehab assignment. There is no timetable for his return, if he returns at all.

Joe Ross was a surprise last-minute addition to the MLB roster out of spring training, supposedly to supply length. He appeared in three games, faced 22 batters, and gave up eight runs. He's still in the organization pitching for the Reno Aces with a 5.21 ERA.

Diamondbacks offseason summary Grade: C-

The total dollars committed to the players above was $89 million, and prorated portions year to date total $16.4 million. There has been a total of +2 positive WAR produced for a value of $15.6 million for a negative WAR value of $-0.8 M.

The weighted (by cost) grade is .92 or just shy of C-. Allowing for extra credit, the grade can be rounded up to a C-, however.

Arizona Diamondbacks Quarterly Report Card | Jack Sommers

Extra Credit

Infielder Blaze Alexander was traded to the Orioles for Kade Strowd, Wellington Aracena and Jose Mejia. All three of the players acquired are performing well in the minor leagues, but have yet to contribute in the majors. Alexander meanwhile is struggling to his for the Orioles and losing playing time.

Jake McCarthy was traded to the Rockies for Josh Grosz. Grosz is a 23-year-old righty pitching well in AA. McCarthy has been hitting well for the Rockies.

Lefty Kyle Backhus was traded for toolsy outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu, who has yet to hit well in High-A Hillsboro. Backhus has a 4.66 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies.