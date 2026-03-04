D-backs' Young Starter Will Finally Make Spring Training Debut

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was never truly injured, but the D-backs opted to slow-play him heading into camp after a "side issue" popped up in the offseason.

Pfaadt has been asymptomatic, but has been limited to throwing simulated games on the back fields, rather than getting into a Cactus League game. On Wednesday, he'll make his first live-game appearance of spring training against the Athletics at 1:05 p.m. local time.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt to Make Spring Debut

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pfaadt is coming off a down season in 2025, but has made some minor adjustments to his mechanics in hopes of bringing his trademark sweeper back up to form.

“I feel like we were always tinkering with it last year,” Pfaadt told AZCentral's Nick Piecoro. “But it’s been a great spot the last few bullpens. That’s a big pitch for me. When that’s on, I feel like I can pitch off of that pitch. I feel like last year we were kind of tinkering with it a lot, just searching for it. I think having that pitch and trusting that pitch more is the game plan this year.”

Pfaadt will be an important x-factor in 2026's rotation. He's shown an ability to pitch at an extremely high level at times — and in big games — but a lack of consistency, and some blowup outings, have seen him post ugly overall numbers.

Behind Pfaadt is a hefty crew of probable pitchers: RHP Yilber Diaz, LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Tom Hatch, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, LHP Philip Abner, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Isaiah Campbell, RHP Gerardo Carrillo, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga and LHP Spencer Giesting.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Game vs Athletics

The lineup for Wednesday's game is a relatively thin one in terms of regular starters and high-level prospects. The lineup is as follows (via Alex Weiner on X/Twitter):

1 - DH Gabriel Moreno

2 - 2B Tommy Troy

3 - 3B LuJames Groover

4 - 1B Luken Baker

5 - LF A.J. Vukovich

6 - C Aramis Garcia

7 - SS Jacob Amaya

8 - CF Oscar Mercado

9 - RF Gavin Conticello

Also expected to get into the game — for the first time this spring — is infielder and No. 5 prospect Demetrio Crisantes. Crisantes had been a rising prospect in the lower levels of Arizona's famr system until a shoulder injury claimed a major chunk of his 2025 season.