D-backs All-Star Brutally Snubbed from MVP Finalists
The finalists for MLB's National League MVP Award have been announced, and Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo did not make the cut.
The three finalists were, unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto. The perfect trio of large-market stars.
The news will come as a disappointment (though likely not a surprise) to D-backs fans, who witnessed a historic rise to stardom for the 26-year-old switch-hitting shortstop.
Although Perdomo himself was unsatisfied with his defensive performance (with a career-high 18 errors), he was still worth seven WAR this season.
In fact, he cleared Soto's average WAR total (6.0) by a full win and surpassed Schwarber's aWAR (4.8) by more than two.
Of course, Ohtani is a different story, and Schwarber is a full-time DH, but it's impossible to argue both Soto and Schwarber were more valuable to their clubs than Perdomo was to the D-backs.
Related Content: Why D-backs Geraldo Perdomo is NL MVP Candidate
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Snubbed From MVP Finalists
Perdomo's 2025 season was a thing of beauty. He hit to a .290/.389/.462 slash and .851 OPS, and reached career-high totals in triples (five) and doubles (33).
His 20 home runs surpassed his previous career total by six, and he became the first D-backs shortstop to ever record a 100-RBI season, doing so in the final game of the year.
This snub does not, necessarily, mean Perdomo will not receive votes for the NL MVP Award. He is certainly deserving of them. But a first-, second- or third-place finish is out of the question.
Certainly, manager Torey Lovullo was adamant that Perdomo deserved votes earlier this season. The manager has had nothing but praise for his de facto captain.
"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Gives Strong Geraldo Perdomo Statement
"[His WAR total] absolutely should give him some [MVP] consideration for sure. I know it's weighted differently because I get to watch him work every day, but I know the league is taking notice of him," Lovullo said.
Perdomo is not only an excellent player, but an emerging leader, both in the clubhouse and on the field. The 26-year-old is a true joy to witness and interact with, no matter the occasion.
"I never expected I would have a lot of success early in my career," Perdomo said, following a walk-off winner against the Los Angeles Dodgers late in September.
"I'm a kid that [is] never going to give up. I'm always going to work hard. It doesn't matter if I perform bad or good. I'm going to be the same kid."
At the very least, the Diamondbacks know Perdomo's true value.