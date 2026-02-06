What Blaze Alexander Trade Means for Jordan Lawlar

On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded utilityman Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles, bringing back righty reliever Kade Strowd, along with two minor-leaguers — righty Wellington Arcena and infielder Jose Mejia.

Alexander had been on the rise for Arizona, taking the majority share of third base reps, while also spending time in the outfield. Alexander's 2025 breakout led to a familiar dilemma for former No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar — where would Lawlar's playing time be found?

And when the D-backs traded for Nolan Arenado, securing their third base situation, that appeared to take even more potential playing time away from Lawlar, assuming Alexander had a leg up on taking outfield reps.

Bu with Alexander now departed, Lawlar will have a bit of a clearer path to more playing time, though most of that will be coming in the outfield, according to GM Mike Hazen.

"I think we'll still probably see Jordan out in the outfield," Hazen said of Lawlar.

"We're not closing off the infield, but I still think that's probably the more realistic path here. You're going to see him work in the infield some as we move into spring training. I think the majority of his work is going to come in the outfield."

Lawlar has yet to make a major league appearance in the outfield, but that appears to be changing soon. The natural shortstop struggled defensively in the infield in 2025, committing seven errors in just 121 defensive innings played.

It's been a difficult journey altogether for the D-backs' former No. 1 prospect. Injuries claimed most of his 2024 season after a short and difficult debut in 2023. When Lawlar did graduate to major league status in 2025, he put together just a .182/.257/.288 slash in limited playing time, although he did post an .851 OPS in the month of September.

The common theme has been playing time. Lawlar has been logjammed out of frequent starts at shortstop by Geraldo Perdomo, second base by Ketel Marte, and third base by Alexander. It was difficult to find a place for his bat or glove.

But with Arizona's outfield thinned out by the injury to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the trade of Jake McCarthy, and the utility spot now in question after Alexander's departure, Lawlar may be able to see enough consistent playing time to find his rhythm. He'll also have a chance to provide some right-handed power upside in the outfield, an area in which the D-backs were previously deficient.

