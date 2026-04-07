Diamondbacks Blow Lead to Mets in Ugly Cold-Weather Walk-Off

The Arizona Diamondbacks were looking to take home another close, one-run game to kick off their east coast road trip. But a blown lead in the eighth inning led to an eventual 4-3 extra-inning walk-off loss at the hands of the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The D-backs earned a gritty 3-2 lead as a result of a three-run fifth inning, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit. But in a familiar pattern, Arizona's bullpen could not hold onto that lead.

Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga gave up the tying run on a pair of knocks, and Paul Sewald — pitching in a non-save situation — was responsible for plating the winning (ghost) runner in the bottom of the 10th on a walk-off hit fly off the bat of Ronny Mauricio.

It was not for the fault of Zac Gallen, however, who toughed out a difficult beginning to his outing and was able to exit in line for the win.

Zac Gallen grits through difficult start

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gallen had a bumpy start to his third outing of the year with three singles. Two of them were ground balls. But the right-hander was able to escape with only a sacrifice fly.

A defensive miscue cost Gallen his second run in the second inning, as Corbin Carroll lost a sharply-hit fly ball in the sun and made a poor throw to the cutoff man. That run was not charged to Gallen.

Gallen was able to settle in from there, however, facing three batters above the minimum for the next three innings. Though he did not have the most efficient outing, walking four batters and needing 95 pitches (54 strikes) to complete five innings. He gave up five hits and two runs (one earned), striking out five batters in the process. His ERA is down to 3.00 on the young season.

Ryan Thompson and Juan Morillo both had excellent relief outings, holding a 3-2 lead without allowing a baserunner. Kevin Ginkel threw a scoreless ninth after Loaisiga coughed up the lead.

Sewald was stuck with the official loss, but only got to face two batters. He got one out, but misplaced a fastball in the heart of the zone. He has now taken two losses, but is 3-for-3 in save situations.

Diamondbacks offense sputters again

Arizona's offense is starting to become somewhat of a concern. On Tuesday, they went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, with nine hits and three walks against 10 strikeouts. Newest Diamondback Luken Baker went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Adrian Del Castillo had the biggest knock, with a two-run single to take the lead in the fifth inning. Del Castillo overturned a called strike three with an ABS challenge before coming through with the two-run single. A bloop double by Nolan Arenado was Arizona's only other run of the day.