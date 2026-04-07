D-backs Call Up Former Cardinals Slugger in 3-Player Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up first baseman and DH Luken Baker from Triple-A Reno in place of an injured Carlos Santana.

Santana, who exited Arizona's game on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves with a groin injury, will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain (retroactive to April 6).

Outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who was hit by a pitch resulting in a fractured wrist in game one against the Braves, was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL, clearing the necessary roster spot for Baker to join the club.

Diamondbacks call up Luken Baker

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Luken Baker against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker, 29, was the 75th overall pick in the 2018 Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He was called up for the first time in 2023, and spent parts of the next three seasons in St. Louis, hitting .206/.317/.338 in the big leagues in 73 total games.

The minor leagues is where Baker displayed most of his power, however. Listed at an imposing 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Baker pounded 30-plus homers at the Triple-A level in both 2023 and 2024.

Baker signed a minor league deal with the D-backs earlier in the offseason, and showed up in a big way during big league spring training. Over the course of 13 Cactus League games this spring, Baker slashed an impressive .273/.385/.576 with three homers and a double.

Diamondbacks place Carlos Santana on IL

Santana had been in the midst of a tough start to his tenure with the Diamondbacks. Entering his age-40 season, the veteran first baseman was hitting just .083 (2-for-24) in his first eight games with Arizona.

Santana's bat has been on a bit of a decline beyond the advent of this season already, but he was brought in during the offseason to provide more stable defense at first base.

It's worth noting that Baker, who is a natural first baseman, but leans more toward the DH realm of capabilities defensively, is not in Arizona's lineup. Utilityman Ildemaro Vargas took Santana's place when he was initially injured, and is in Tuesday's lineup as the starting first baseman again.

The Diamondbacks, once again, do not have a clear-cut everyday first baseman available to them, with both Santana and Pavin Smith (elbow inflammation) on the IL. Vargas has been solid at the position, as has fellow utilityman Tim Tawa. Rising rookie Jose Fernandez looked sharp in his small taste of first base action so far this season, as well.