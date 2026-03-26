Diamondbacks DH Scratched From Lineup vs Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks DH Pavin Smith was scratched from the opening day lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday with left elbow soreness, according to multiple reports. Infield/outfield utility Tim Tawa will take over the DH slot and bat ninth for Arizona.

Smith had been battling a forearm issue earlier in camp, alongside Gabriel Moreno, but never underwent imaging and appeared to have gotten past what was a minor concern at the time.

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith scratched from lineup Thursday vs Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona's new-look lineup is as follows:

1 - 2B Ketel Marte

2 - RF Corbin Carrroll

3 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

4 - C Gabriel Moreno

5 - 3B Nolan Arenado

6 - 1B Carlos Santana

7 - LF Jordan Lawlar

8 - CF Alek Thomas

9 - DH Tim Tawa

Smith hit to a .258/.362/.434 slash in the 2025 season, but battled injuries throughout. A righty-crushing slugger, the hope was Smith could return to a high level of production if healthy.

It's certainly going to be a challenge for Tawa to face righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto as a right-handed hitter.

But as it stands, the D-backs do not have many lefty-hitting options available, with Adrian Del Castillo working his way back from a calf strain and a lineup of all right-handed hitters in Triple-A Reno.

As of this writing, it is unclear as to the severity of Smith's issue, or whether he will need to undergo imaging with the potential to miss significant time. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the situation.