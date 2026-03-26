D-backs Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

Baseball has officially returned, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off their season with three brutal games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Thursday's game is set for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch, in front of a nationally-televised game on NBC. The lights will be bright in Arizona's first game of the regular season.

The Diamondbacks have officially revealed their batting order for Thursday night against tough Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Arizona's lineup looks a bit different this year, featuring a pair of new veterans at first and third base in Carlos Santana and Nolan Arenado. They have a new left fielder, as well: Jordan Lawlar.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup vs Dodgers

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's lineup is as follows:

1 - 2B Ketel Marte

2 - RF Corbin Carroll

3 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

4 - C Gabriel Moreno

5 - DH Pavin Smith

6 - 3B Nolan Arenado

7 - 1B Carlos Santana

8 - CF Alek Thomas

9 - LF Jordan Lawlar

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Santana — two of the game's premier defensive infielders — are the new additions to the corner spots.

Notably, Alek Thomas is in center field, with Lawlar in left. Lawlar got most of his spring training reps in center, trading with Thomas toward the end of Cactus League play. For opening night, Thomas will return to his regular home, while Lawlar will get his first MLB start in left.

Pitching Matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Zac Gallen will get his fourth straight opening day start, joining Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb in retaining that honor four-plus times consecutively.

Gallen is back on a one-year deal after a career-worst 4.83 ERA season in 2025, hoping for a bounce-back. He displayed an uptick in velocity during spring training, but was knocked around in his final Cactus League start.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, had a brilliant 2025, posting a 2.49 ERA over 30 starts. If able to remain healthy, he's one of the toughest arms to hit, though the D-backs did get to him for five runs at the beginning of 2025.

Diamondbacks Injuries

Pitchers Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk are all rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Andrew Saalfrank is out for the season after having shoulder surgery. Below are the other injuries Arizona is currently dealing with:

10-Day IL:

C Adrian Del Castillo (retro. to March 22 - left calf strain)

1B Tyler Locklear (retro. to March 22 - left elbow surgery)

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (retro. to March 22 - right ACL surgery)

15-day IL:

RHP Merrill Kelly (retro. March 24 - intercostal nerve irritation)

Kelly is expected to make two rehab starts before returning at some point during the D-backs' east coast road trip in early April.