Inside Torey Lovullo's Unusual Meeting With D-backs Starting Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not received the quality of starting pitching that was expected heading into 2026.

After investing almost $110 million in the rotation for this season, they expected to have one of the better groups in the league. Instead, their 5.42 starter's ERA is the worst in MLB through their first 33 games. Just how much they'll improve from here is in question, at least on paper.

Torey Lovullo Addresses D-backs Starters in Group Meeting

Manager Torey Lovullo pulled all five starters in his office over the weekend in Chicago to address what's been going on. That is not the typical modus operandi for Lovullo.

"I like to do things individually but I had them in my office as a group and I let them know what was on my mind," Lovullo said.

What was on his mind was the starters' collective failure to throw strikes. Lovullo said the main theme was putting the ball on the plate. Eliminate the walks.

"We talk about not compounding things by eliminating a free pass and make them hit their way on. It goes all the way back to little league. Throw strikes, make them hit their way on. Walk's as good as a hit and that's true," Lovullo said.

While one-on-one meetings are more typical, in the past Lovullo has leaned on Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly more. This time, however, the entire group had to stand to account for the way they have been pitching.

Lovullo revealed, somewhat, the tone of the conversation.

"It was a one-way conversation," the manager said. He did add, however: "I listen to them. What's important to them is important to me."

Starting with Ryne Nelson's disaster outing on April 19, when he gave up eight runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, the rotation has been in flames. They have pitched to a 10.10 ERA and walked 29 batters in 49 innings, while giving up 79 hits, including 11 homers.

Diamondbacks Starting Pitchers Since April 19 | Jack Sommers

The inability of D-backs starters to set the tone, or get deeper into games is putting a lot of pressure on the bullpen, which has had to throw 54 innings over these past 12 games — five more than the starters.

"The starting pitching, I say it a lot. It sets the tone for the day. They go out there and set it up for the relievers that are going to come in," Lovullo said.

It goes beyond that, however. The constant first-inning runs allowed put Arizona's hitters on the back foot, as well. Other times when the offense does get untracked, the starters are not able to execute a shutdown inning.

"[The starters] control the climate, let the offense come in the dugout, get their footing, go out, read the opposing pitcher. We get a lead, the starter goes out there and has a shutdown inning. It's the most important inning in baseball as far as I'm concerned," Lovullo said.

Diamondbacks injury updates

Jun 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) reacts after an injury in the fith inning and leaves the field against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Carlos Santana has been on a rehab assignment with the Reno Aces. He is recovering from a strained right adductor.

"I think he's got a couple more rehab starts. I'll get you all the way through Thursday or Friday-ish, and then we'll see how he's feeling from there," Lovullo said.

Tyler Locklear, recovering from elbow and shoulder surgery, is on rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, but is expected to migrate to Reno to continue his rehab later this week.

A.J. Puk and and Corbin Burnes each threw their eighth and ninth bullpen sessions respectively. As previously reported on this website, Puk is expected to go on a rehab assignment at the end of May, and could be back by early or mid June at the latest.

Burnes has stated multiple times it is his intention to return by the All-Star break in mid-July, although there was a report from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports that said that may take until August. Lovullo did not address that report in today's media session, however.

Jordan Lawlar is still recovering from a broken wrist. He is doing as much activity as he can, but is not expected to start swinging a bat for another two weeks. He is on the 60-day injured list and is not eligible to be activated until June 3.

Pavin Smith is also recovering from surgery to remove chips in his elbow, and is expected to start taking dry swings next week. He is eligible to come off the 60-day IL May 30, and is likely to need until sometime in early June as well.

Cristian Mena has been nursing a shoulder strain, but has finally begun his throwing program, as of about 10 days ago. He has been throwing off flat ground out to 105 feet.