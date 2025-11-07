Why D-backs Extending Zac Gallen Qualifying Offer Was A No-Brainer
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially extended right-hander Zac Gallen the Qualifying Offer, according to a report Thursday. Gallen now has until November 18 to make a decision on whether to accept or decline.
It came as little surprise. The D-backs had been expected to extend the Qualifying Offer to Gallen for some time after he showcased a significant resurgence in the second half of 2025.
Gallen is also expected to reject the Qualifying Offer — a one-year deal worth just over $22 million — and test his market in search of a larger deal.
Regardless of what Gallen ultimately decides, the decision was a no-brainer for the D-backs. Here's why:
Diamondbacks Giving Gallen Qualifying Offer was Right Move
The D-backs are expected to reduce payroll in the 2026 season. And given the fact that Gallen had significantly underperformed ever since the 2023 All-Star Game, giving up a deal north of $100 million for a large question mark in the rotation would not have been responsible business.
The Qualifying Offer provides a perfect middle ground. Even if by some unprecedented process, Gallen decides to accept the offer, Arizona will be paying a healthy chunk, but for only one season.
Considering the significant holes in Arizona's starting rotation, Gallen would go a long way to providing quality innings, even if he does not pitch like an ace.
If he were to accept, that's one less hole GM Mike Hazen needs to fill. One trade, and the D-backs' rotation is full of mostly quality arms.
Of course, there's risk Gallen would take the offer and have an even worse year. But in that situation, Arizona would still be off the hook after just one season.
If Gallen rejects the offer as expected, the D-backs will be able to decide for themselves what amount is worth spending on a potential reunion, or have full command of whatever payroll is available to go after external replacements.
Not to mention, ace Corbin Burnes is also expected back around the All-Star Break of 2026.
And if Gallen rejects the offer while signing elsewhere, a deal north of $50 million in total value (which seems very likely) would return a Draft pick to Arizona in the latter end of the first round.
Arizona extending the QO to Gallen helps put them more fully in control of their offseason. They either get Gallen on a deal they themselves are fully comfortable with, or will receive some Draft compensation while also avoiding the significant risk of another poor year by the right-hander.
A re-signing is not off the table, either. Owner Ken Kendrick and Gallen himself appear to be open to the idea. But it won't be cheap, and it may be in Arizona's best interest to move on. Now, they'll have an insurance policy if Gallen does end up elsewhere.