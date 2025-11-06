D-backs Make Decision on Zac Gallen's Qualifying Offer
The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially extended the Qualifying Offer to right-hander Zac Gallen, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan on X/Twitter.
The QO is a one-year deal worth just over $22 million. If Gallen accepts, he would play on the one-year contract.
The move to extend the offer was expected. Gallen is also expected to decline the offer and instead test the free agent market this offseason. If the right-hander signs for more than $50 million with another club, Arizona will be awarded a 2026 Draft pick just following the first round.
Gallen will have until November 18 to make an official decision.
Gallen had an exceptionally poor year, by his lofty standards. He pitched to a 4.83 ERA over 192 innings. At times, it seemed unlikely that the D-backs would even extend the Qualifying Offer and risk the right-hander accepting.
But as the 2025 season went on, Gallen began to pitch much more similarly to his previous ace-caliber form. Down the stretch following the Trade Deadline, he posted a 3.32 ERA, including a 2.57 month of August.
There is some speculation that the D-backs could look to re-sign their former ace. Owner Ken Kendrick did not rule that out, but it does seem unlikely the D-backs would look to invest a high dollar amount (and contract length) in an offseason that expects a reduced payroll.
Gallen himself seemed to be open to a return to Arizona after his final start of the 2025 season.
"I think of myself as a D-back really. If it's the last time, it would be a tough pill to swallow," he said.
"I know the last two years didn't go the way we wanted it to. This year didn't go the way I envisioned for myself. But every fifth day I put the uniform on, It was an honor. I was proud to put the uniform on."
For as confusing as the 2025 season was at times, there's no denying how importance Gallen has been to the D-backs.
"I love Zac Gallen, and I told him that," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I don't know where the journey goes for him. ... At the end of the day, he did everything he could in the Valley to help bring us a World Championship.
"He carried this starting rotation on his back at times, and we watched him grow and learn, and I couldn't be more proud of what he did, and what he represented."
The offseason has only just begun.
