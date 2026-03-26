Diamondbacks Face Daunting Pitching Matchups vs Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin their 2026 season on the road, with three games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

There was a period of time when Dodger Stadium was a house of horrors for the D-backs. But they were 3-3 at Chavez Ravine last year, and are 11-10 against the Dodgers on the road over the last three seasons, including the first two games of the 2023 NLDS.

Below are the pitching matchups for each game:

Starting Pitching Matchups

Thursday, March 26, 5:30 p.m. MST

Zac Gallen and Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2025 Stats | Jack Sommers

Zac Gallen ended up signing back with the Diamondbacks on a one year deal after failing to secure a multi-year deal to his liking in his first crack at free agency. Coming off the worst season of his career, Gallen is looking for a bounce-back season in 2026 before taking another bite at the free agent apple.

Related Content: Zac Gallen Explains Why He Turned Down Multi-Year Deals

Yoshinobu Yamamoto established himself as one of the premier starters in all of MLB in 2026. He finished third in the NL Cy Young, and won the World Series MVP with a dominant performance. In 17.2 innings he allowed just two runs, won both his starts, and even picked up a third win in relief.

Friday, March 27, 7:10 p.m. MST

Ryne Nelson and Emmet Sheehan 2025 Stats | Jack Sommers

Ryne Nelson has been the Diamondbacks most effective starting pitcher since July 1 of 2024, posting a 3.20 ERA as a starter in 202 innings pitched. He is coming off an excellent spring training in which he struck out 23 batters while walking just two in 17 innings pitched.

Emmet Sheehan missed all of 2024 and most of the first half of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery. He was excellent upon return to the majors however, allowing two runs or fewer in nine of his 12 starts. He struck out an impressive 89 batters while walking 22. He struggled in the Postseason, allowing 10 runs in 11 innings pitched.

Saturday, March 28, 6:10 p.m. MST

Eduardo Rodriguez and Tyler Glasnow 2025 Stats | Jack Sommers

Eduardo Rodriguez is another D-backs hurler looking for a bounce-back season. He is off to a promising start in that direction. Slimmed down by over 25 pounds from last year, his velocity is up a tick or two. He was outstanding in the WBC final against Team USA, helping pitch Venezuela to the championship.

Related Content: D-backs' Eduardo Rodriguez Leads Venezuela to Historic WBC Win

Tyler Glasnow had yet another truncated regular season, appearing in just 18 regular-season games due to shoulder inflammation. He was effective and excellent when he did pitch, and was even better in the Postseason. In three starts and three relief appearances he threw 21.1 innings and allowed just four earned runs for a 1.69 ERA

Series Outlook

It's impossible to look at the tables above and not feel the Dodgers have the upper hand in the starting pitching matchups. But it's a new season and hope springs eternal on opening day.

The D-backs should be able to take at least one game this series, and could possibly steal a series win behind a rejuvenated Rodriguez in the finale on Saturday.