The Arizona Diamondbacks took off for Arlington, Texas Sunday night on a high note after taking two of three from the Mets to win a series for the first time since April 18. Now they take on the Rangers for a three game series starting Monday night.

The 19-20 D-backs got a boost from 23-year-old rookie Ryan Waldschmidt, who drove in three runs and made an outstanding catch on Sunday's 5-1 victory over New York.

The Rangers are in second place in the AL West, and currently sit in the third AL Wild Card spot despite a 19-21 record. They're coming off a series victory over the Chicago Cubs, who recently swept the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field.

Diamondbacjs-Ranger Starting Pitching Matchups

Monday, May 11 5:05 p.m. MST

Mike Soroka and Nathan Eovaldi pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Mike Soroka and Nathan Eovaldi have almos the exact same ERA but Eovaldi has 10 more innings pitched so far. The peripherals of FIP and xERA a split as well. Soroka has a 4-2 record while Eovaldi is 4-4.

Soroka threw six shutout innings against the Rangers for the Nationals on June 6 of last year in his lone career start against them.

The D-backs have hit Eovaldi hard the last two times they've seen him, scoring nine runs in 10 innings on 15 hits including six homers. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (1.010), Corbin Carroll (1.250) and Geraldo Perdomo (1.800) all have strong OPS against the Rangers starter.

Tuesday May 12, 5:05 p.m. MST

Zac Gallen and MacKenzie Gore pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Zac Gallen is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in six career starts versus the Rangers. On September 3 of last year he shut them out for six innings.

He'll hope to replicate that success coming off a disappointing outing in his last start against the Pirates in which he faltered in the fifth and sixth innings to give up four runs in a loss. Gallen's ERA is once again high, at 4.70 as the search for consistency continues.

The Rangers traded five prospects for two years of control over hard-throwing MacKenzie Gore this past offseason. So far the results have not been what they hoped for as he has a 2-3 record and a 5.18 ERA.

But his FIP and xERA are over a run lower, indicating he's pitched somewhat better than the results. Still, he's give up 15 runs in his last 18 innings. He's 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA lifetime against the D-backs.

Wednesday May 13, 5:05 p.m. MST

Ryne Nelson and Kumar Rocker pitching stats | Jack Sommers

The series finale features two pitchers who both have ERA over five, but are trending in different directions.

After a brutal start to his season, Ryne Nelson has put together two excellent starts most recently, allowing just two runs in 12.1 innings. While he came away winless in both efforts, he gave up just six hits, three walks, and struck out 11.

Kumar Rocker's season got off to a good start, posting a 3.38 ERA through his first five starts. He's had two short, ineffective outings since the calendar flipped to May however, giving up eight runs in 5.2 innings.

Bullpens

May 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts after defeating the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rangers lead all of MLB in reliever ERA with a stellar 2.80 mark. Peripheral metrics such as FIP, xFIP and xERA are all over a run higher near four, indicating there may be some luck involved however.

Lefty Jacob Latz (0.87 ERA) is the primary closer, but he had to use 20 pitches on Sunday to lock down a save. Jakob Junis (1.65 ERA) has three saves despite being the setup man.

Former Diamondback Jalen Beeks is enjoying a good start with Texas, posting a 2.65 ERA so far.

The D-backs team reliever ERA of 4.43 ranks 20th in MLB, but their underlying peripherals suggest that should be closer to four. More importantly, the relievers currently on the roster have all been pitching well, as the team ERA is inflated by position player James McCann, and optioned or DFA'd pitchers like Joe Ross and Andrew Hoffmann.

Paul Sewald is 8-for-8 in save chances and has a stellar 33% strikeout rate to go with a 3.29 ERA. Setup man Juan Morillo has been the team's best reliever, posting a 1.93 ERA and an excellent 21/5 strikeout to walk ratio in 18.2 innings.