Geraldo Perdomo Gives Post-Drama Update on Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered spring training free from the Ketel Marte trade rumors, and, at least on the surface, any drama that came along with that process. Marte was at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale weeks prior to the first full-squad workout, happy to still be a member of the D-backs.

Midway through 2025, reports surfaced that teammates had expressed frustration with Marte taking days off and his subsequent unexcused absence in the Dominican Republic post All-Star Break.

But those relationships appear to be repaired. Marte was ultimately pulled from the trade market, with 10 & 5 rights looming in the early portion of the 2026 season.

Teammate and star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, on Arizona Sports 98.7's Bickley & Marotta show, confirmed that that drama is a thing of the past. Marte is in good spirits.

"It's a learning experience. Like I said, we probably don't see see anything like this before, but we move on from there, and he's in a happy place right now. Ketel is a great teammate, a great player," Perdomo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo On Ketel Marte

Sep 3, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) react after getting called for infielder interference in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Perdomo was the most vocal teammate of Marte's through the drama in 2025, even going as far as to publicly and spontaneously defend the second baseman to the media during the tumultuous period.

Perdomo said he apologized to manager Torey Lovullo for interjecting in that interview to say his peace on the situation.

Related Content: Geraldo Perdomo Defends Ketel Marte With Emotional Statement

"In that moment I just like to put everything down because we [were] playing really good baseball at that time. ... [at] the end of the day it's nothing personal," Perdomo said. "We came here to win, and, like I say, I want to win. ... I want to win championships here."

Perdomo wasn't the only member of the organization to issue an apology. GM Mike Hazen did so to Marte personally after trade rumors were ultimately shut down this offseason — not for putting Marte on the trade block, but for how widespread those rumors became.

Related Content: D-backs GM Apologized to Ketel Marte After Shutting Down Trade Talks

"He and I have had a number of conversations," Hazen said. "Told him I apologize, not for doing my job or the things that I felt like I had to do, but more so that his name was so out there in public."

It appears that all parties have moved on from last season's drama.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News