Diamondbacks Give Disappointing Merrill Kelly Update

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will not be ready to start on opening day, manager Torey Lovullo confirmed to reporters at Salt River Fields on Wednesday.

Kelly has been dealing with left mid-back tightness that forced him to cancel his live BP session. Kelly underwent an MRI and a CT scan. Lovullo said the diagnosis is intercostal nerve irritation, but said the team is still optimistic for a quick resolution.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo said the testing process was lengthy because they wanted to do "as much testing as we possibly could."

"The thoroughness was appreciated by all," Lovullo said. "At the end of the day, we feel like this could be a short turnaround. That's what we're going to remain hopeful for."

"Not the greatest news, the greatest news is that he'd be taking the mound tomorrow, the next day, and he would be on his way to starting opening day. ... I've had a little bit of a conversation with Merrill on that. All he wants to do is get healthy."

Kelly did, however, throw at Salt River Fields Wednesday for the first time in four days, Lovullo said. He did not throw a bullpen or live BP, but is cleared for "certain" baseball activities.

"Once we got the news that he could resume certain baseball activities, we were going to take advantage of that," Lovullo said.

"He hasn't thrown a baseball in four days. But once we got that diagnosis in the bag, we knew that he was fine, good enough to throw, and that's what we did today."

The manager said an IL stint to open the year is a possibility if Kelly trends in a negative direction.

"If he has a couple setback days and things aren't going good and he's giving us the right information and not forcing his way into things, it could be [a possibility]. I don't know what the situation is right now, but he threw a baseball today.

"Of course, you know, [he's] a little bit bummed about that honor, but most important thing is his health and we feel like this is a situation where it's going to be trending in a very positive direction and we're going to get him back out there as soon as possible."

Lovullo did not have a timeline for Kelly's return, and he does not yet know who his new opening day starter will be. All other options are on the table for the time being.

"We've got five other candidates and we're going to take a look at it. I don't know what it means right now," Lovullo said.