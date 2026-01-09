D-backs GM Addresses Not Trading Ketel Marte

On Friday, the long, winding Ketel Marte trade saga came to an end. The Arizona Diamondbacks will not be trading their All-Star second baseman, and will move on to other endeavors this offseason.

D-backs GM Mike Hazen later spoke with MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, addressing the decision to ultimately pull Marte off the trade block.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen Discusses Not Trading Ketel Marte

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hazen told Gilbert that a trade "never ended up getting that close."

"Just sort of reaffirming what I've been saying the entire offseason, like my expectation was this wasn't going to happen. I felt like I had to do my job just to listen to what people had to say. He's a superstar player for us, and has been for a long time, and is going to continue to be," Hazen said.

"Obviously, at this juncture of our team, we just have a lot of uncertainty in areas and just have had to explore every option to build a team," Hazen said. "And fully acknowledging, if we had [traded Marte] it would have weakened our team, for sure, on one side of the ball tremendously. I don't love doing it for the human factor. I know it puts players in an awkward situation."

Hazen spoke to Marte on the phone in the previous days, making sure they were on the same page with regard to the decision. The GM told Gilbert he and Marte would have a meeting in person when Marte returns from the Dominican Republic next week.

Hazen also said he does not expect there to be any bad blood between the team and the star infielder.

"He's a pro," Hazen said. "He's going to be a top 10 MVP performing player in the league next year, and it'll be fine."

Now, the Diamondbacks will have an opportunity to turn to other areas of need. A Marte trade could very well have helped fill more of Arizona's roster holes, but would have undoubtedly weakened the D-backs' lineup to a significant degree.

It's also worth noting Marte's 10 and 5 rights will kick in early this upcoming season, allowing him to veto any trade proposal in the future.

Ultimately, it does not come as a massive shock that no team was willing to give up the haul necessary to make a trade happen, but Hazen and the D-backs' front office could not let the uncertainty go on much longer. There are other needs on this team — most notably, the bullpen — that need to be addressed, with just over a month left until pitchers and catchers report.

But now, at least for the foreseeable future, D-backs fans won't have to say goodbye to their superstar second baseman.

