Long-Time Diamondbacks Infielder Signs With Nationals

The journey of multi-time Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Sergio Alcantara continues to wind. According to a recent report from insider Francys Romero, the long-time former D-backs farmhand has just inked a deal with the Washington Nationals.

It's a minor league deal for Alcantara, who has spent a decent portion of time in the majors. In recent seasons, however, he's almost solely remained in the minor leagues. He'll now have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Washington.

Sep 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara (43) at bat in the second inning a game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Alcantara was signed initially as an international free agent by the D-backs all the way back in 2012. He spent time working his way up Arizona's minor league system from 2013-2016, when he departed for the Detroit Tigers organization.

But that wouldn't be the end of his time with Arizona. Alcantara returned to the D-backs for a small portion of 2017 before heading back to Detroit.

He spent a few seasons with the Tigers and Cubs organizations, but eventually came back to Arizona in 2022, where he was afforded legitimate major league playing time for the D-backs for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Alcantara spent 71 games with the D-backs' big league club, hitting to a .241/.283/.406 slash and .689 OPS with six homers. He would go on to leave the organization and return three separate times in the coming seasons, spending at least a small amount of time in Arizona's organization in 2023, 2024 and 2025, with stints with other clubs sprinkled in between.

In fact, Alcantara was an emergency infield depth signing in 2025, when Ketel Marte was in the midst of his unexcused absence in the Dominican Republic. Alcantara never saw the field for Arizona last year, however, and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno for the remainder of the season, where he hit .315/.435/.470 with a .905 OPS in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Alcantara has never been much of a high-impact player for the D-backs, but has been a long- and often-tenured member of Arizona's farm system for over a decade. He'll have a chance to find more playing time in Washington, but it almost feels inevitable he'll find his way back to Triple-A Reno at some point in the future.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are quite set from an infield perspective. They currently have three All-Stars at second base, shortstop and third base, with a handful of promising young players and some intriguing minor league talent as depth.

