D-backs' Injured Outfielder Makes Decision on Opt-Out
Arizona Diamondbacks injured outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will return to the team for the 2026 season, reports insider Francys Romero on X/Twitter.
Edit: it was an opt-out present in Gurriel's contract after the 2026 season, not a full player option. Gurriel has not picked up an option, but rather made the decision not to opt out.
The option is for $13 million. Gurriel is still rehabbing from season-ending surgery after he tore his ACL in the latter end of 2025. He will likely return sometime mid-season.
Gurriel, 32, posted a .248/.295/.418 slash with a .713 OPS and 19 homers in the 2025 season. Although he began the year in somewhat lackluster fashion, the veteran outfielder began to surge offensively post-Trade Deadline.
In fact, once the slug of Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor departed via their own separate trades, Gurriel took over the cleanup spot in Arizona's order full-time, to a high level of success.
In the month of August, Gurriel spent a hefty portion of time leading the National League in RBI with 32 (until he was eventually caught by Phillies star Kyle Schwarber). He fell just four shy of J.D. Martinez's franchise record for monthly RBI.
He did set one impressive record, though not in the RBI category. In a game against the San Diego Padres, Gurriel crushed a 104 MPH fastball from Mason Miller for a home run — the fastest pitch hit for a homer in the Statcast era.
But not long after, in the middle of a close contest with the Texas Rangers on September 1, Gurriel went down with an ugly-looking injury.
Newly-trained outfielder Blaze Alexander had made a spectacular play on a line drive, but in the process of attempting to avoid a collision with Alexander, Gurriel went down awkwardly, clutching his knee.
He was carted off the field and eventually diagnosed with a torn ACL, for which he underwent surgery.
While Gurriel has certainly not been the most consistent offensive player, he's had his fair share of success in Arizona.
For his D-backs career, he's hit to a .764 OPS, a 107 wRC+ (7% above league average) and 42 homers. He earned an All-Star nod in the 2023 season, has been a staple of the D-backs' offense, and has stepped up defensively beyond his previous reputation as an outfielder.
Gurriel picking up his option won't have an immediate effect on the club, as he'll still be rehabbing for at least the first chunk of the year. But he could be a mid-season boost once healthy, if he comes out hot, of course.
Arizona's lineup features some excellent offensive production, but it lacks depth beyond the 1-4 spots.
Gurriel's return at least ensures the D-backs will not be totally wanting for major league hitters outside the star trio of Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte.