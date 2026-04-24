Diamondbacks Release Fan-Favorite Slugger in Surprise Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a surprise roster move within their minor league system, according to their transaction logs.

Fan-favorite slugging first baseman Ivan Melendez, who the D-backs drafted with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 Draft, has been released by the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Veteran first baseman Luken Baker, who was recently outrighted and subsequently elected to test free agency, has returned to the D-backs on a minor league contract.

Diamondbacks Release 1B Ivan Melendez

Reno Aces first baseman Ivan Melendez, a native of El Paso and former Coronado High School standout, bats during a game against the El Paso Chihuahuas on April 22, 2026. | Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Melendez, 26, was known as a heavy-hitting prospect, with exceptional pop in an imposing 6-foot-1, 245-pound frame.

He made a splash in Arizona's prospect scene during the 2023 season, crushing 30 home runs across High-A and Double-A. He followed that up with 22 more homers in a full season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2024.

He eventually found his way to Triple-A at the tail end of 2025, slashing .292/.347/.483 with three homers in just 25 games. Thus far in the 2026 season, he'd been in the midst of a .222/.280/.378 slash with two homers and 16 strikeouts in just 12 games with the Reno Aces.

Melendez's defensive efforts never quite stood out, and he profiled more as a heavy-hitting DH type if he were to find his way to the major leagues at any point. Melendez was a fan-favorite within the D-backs' organization, but seemed to be somewhat of a slow riser, despite being drafted out of a Division I college program at the University of Texas.

D-backs choose Luken Baker over Ivan Melendez

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Luken Baker against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker's journey with the D-backs' organization takes another turn. The former St. Louis Cardinals slugger was signed by Arizona on a minor league deal this offseason, and displayed a relatively successful stint in spring training, with a .273/.385/.576 slash and three Cactus League homers.

Baker was ultimately sent to Triple-A Reno, but did find his way into three games at the major league level after injuries ravaged Arizona's first base group. Baker came away with one base hit in his five MLB plate appearances before he was ultimately designated for assignment to clear room for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to make his return from the Injured List.

Baker has a career .829 OPS in the minor leagues, with similar power output to Melendez. He crushed 30-plus homers in both 2023 and 2024, with 145 in his entire minor league career.

The Diamondbacks are, however, unlikely to call upon Baker in the near future — barring an injury — considering the proficiency of Ildemaro Vargas and rookie Jose Fernandez.