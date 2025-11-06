Diamondbacks Outright 4 Players
According to the Arizona Diamondbacks' transaction logs, the D-backs have outrighted four players to Triple-A Reno, as they work to free up 40-man roster space for those on the 60-Day IL to be reinstated.
The four players are as follows: RHP John Curtiss, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Casey Kelly and INF Connor Kaiser. In addition, RHP Elvin Rodriguez has elected free agency, after his option decision was resolved earlier this week.
Related Content: D-backs Decline Reliever's Option
Those on the 60-Day IL are INF Pavin Smith, RHP Corbin Burnes, LHP A.J. Puk, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Cristian Mena, RHP Christian Montes De Oca, RHP Justin Martinez and LHP Blake Walston.
For a full breakdown on the roster crunch, check out Jack Sommers' article below:
Read More: Diamondbacks Have Massive Roster Crunch Looming
Diamondbacks Outright Four Players
Of the four sent to Reno, Curtiss held the largest role in Arizona's bullpen in the 2025 season. The righty threw to a 3.93 ERA and 4.01 FIP over 36.2 innings, picking up three wins and a save in the process.
He may not have been expected to fill much of a role when he signed a minor league deal in the offseason, but he ultimately stepped up as Arizona's relief group endured injury after injury.
Depending on the state of the D-backs' bullpen and what kind of additions are made, there's a world in which Curtiss might play a role again.
Nelson, after undergoing Thoracic Outlet Surgery in the offseason, was not able to regain his previous form. He spent most of 2025 struggling in Triple-A and was designated for assignment on July 2.
But he remained with the organization, and even made three MLB appearances. He recorded a save in his second outing, but walked three without getting an out in his third appearance, which led to Nelson being sent to Reno again.
Kelly, the former KBO starter, signed a minor league deal prior to the season, and pitched to a 5.63 ERA over 115 innings with the Aces, and made two scoreless major league appearances for the D-backs (both in relief).
Kaiser spent two brief stints in the majors with Arizona, hitting just .111 in 11 games. He recorded his first career major league hit (a double) in a game against the Rockies on August 10.
Kaiser spent 71 games in Triple-A, hitting to a .236/.345/.406 slash in the offense-friendly environment.
All four of these players will head to Reno, for the time being. This is just the very beginning of what will be a lengthy offseason's worth of transactions. Arizona's path to adding to the roster begins now, with months still to go.